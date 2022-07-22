comscore Rearview Mirror: Waitress served up memories with Elvis, LBJ and more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Waitress served up memories with Elvis, LBJ and more

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAVID YAMADA Gov. John Burns and wife Beatrice, at Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant at Kewalo Basin after President Lyndon B. Johnson autographed Maria Yamada’s forehead.

    COURTESY DAVID YAMADA

    Gov. John Burns and wife Beatrice, at Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant at Kewalo Basin after President Lyndon B. Johnson autographed Maria Yamada’s forehead.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009 Maria Yamada, worked at Fisherman’s Wharf for 54 years.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009

    Maria Yamada, worked at Fisherman’s Wharf for 54 years.

  • COURTESY DAVID YAMADA Maria Yamada was a waitress at Fisherman’s Wharf for 54 years. She served Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Jackie Kennedy.

    COURTESY DAVID YAMADA

    Maria Yamada was a waitress at Fisherman’s Wharf for 54 years. She served Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Jackie Kennedy.

Imentioned recently that a few Fisherman’s Wharf waitresses were World War II Italian war brides. I heard from David Yamada, the now-retired Hono­lulu Advertiser director of photography. His mother, Maria, was one of the Italian war brides, he told me. She worked there for 54 years! Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 40 years in sex trafficking of teens

Scroll Up