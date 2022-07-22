Rearview Mirror: Waitress served up memories with Elvis, LBJ and more
- By Bob Sigall
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
COURTESY DAVID YAMADA
Gov. John Burns and wife Beatrice, at Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant at Kewalo Basin after President Lyndon B. Johnson autographed Maria Yamada’s forehead.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009
Maria Yamada, worked at Fisherman’s Wharf for 54 years.
COURTESY DAVID YAMADA
Maria Yamada was a waitress at Fisherman’s Wharf for 54 years. She served Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Jackie Kennedy.
