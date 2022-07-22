comscore UH West Oahu’s accreditation is affirmed for 8 more years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH West Oahu’s accreditation is affirmed for 8 more years

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

The University of Hawaii West Oahu has been granted another eight years of accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission. But while the college was applauded by the panel for promoting Hawaiian culture and serving the unique needs of the Leeward Oahu community, it also is being required to produce stronger plans for growth. Read more

Previous Story
Man sentenced to 40 years in sex trafficking of teens

Scroll Up