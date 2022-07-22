comscore Former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has rediscovered his love for football at San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has rediscovered his love for football at San Jose State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro rushed the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first half of an NCAA football game.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2021

    Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro rushed the ball against the Colorado State Rams during the first half of an NCAA football game.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is now playing for San Jose State.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is now playing for San Jose State.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro ran past Colorado State defensive back Rashad Ajayi on Nov. 20, 2021, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Cordeiro, below, transferred to San Jose State in the offseason and was one of the Spartans’ player representatives at the Mountain West Conference Media Days this week in Las Vegas.

Cordeiro, a Saint Louis School alumnus, admittedly had lost the joy of playing football during Todd Graham’s two-season tenure as UH head coach. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors picked to finish last in West by MWC media
Next Story
Television and radio – July 22, 2022

Scroll Up