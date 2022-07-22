comscore University of Hawaii women’s soccer team to play 7 home matches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii women’s soccer team to play 7 home matches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

The Wahine play their home opener on Aug. 25 against Seattle in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. They also face Nicholls State on Aug. 28. Read more

