University of Hawaii women’s soccer team to play 7 home matches

The University of Hawaii soccer team will open on the road for the first time since 2012 to kick off a 17-match regular-season schedule that includes seven home dates.

The Rainbow Wahine schedule was released on Thursday and UH will begin coach Michele Nagamine’s 11th season with a trip to Arizona. The Wahine will face Northern Arizona in an exhibition match in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Aug. 14 and officially open the season on Aug. 18 against Grand Canyon in Phoenix. They close the trip with a match at Arizona State on Aug. 21.

The Wahine play their home opener on Aug. 25 against Seattle in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. They also face Nicholls State on Aug. 28.

UH will play five Big West matches at home starting with UC Davis on Sept. 15 and take on Cal State Fullerton in its home finale on Oct. 23. The regular-season ends with a match at UC Irvine on Oct. 27.

UH returns 16 letterwinners, including seven starters, off last year’s team, led by senior midfielder Eliza Ammendolia and sophomore forward Kelci Sumida. Ammendolia was a second-team All-Big West pick last season and Sumida earned honorable mention.

UH softball places 7 on scholar-athlete list

Seven members of the University of Hawaii softball team have earned Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I All-America Scholar-Athlete honors.

Rainbow Wahine seniors Ashley Murphy and Brittnee Rossi earned the award for the third time. Sophomore Maya Nakamura and junior Dallas Millwood picked up their second awards. Sophomore Mya’Liah Bethea and freshmen Haley Johnson and Alyssa Nakagawa were first-time honorees.

Student-athletes with a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the 2021-22 academic year were eligible for the award.