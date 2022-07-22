Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool back at full strength

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAS VEGAS >> University of Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool did not have time for the pain.

That sharpness near his abdomen? It probably was a stomach ache. Vanterpool bit his mouthpiece and played in last year’s road game against UNLV. But four days later, the pain intensified, and he notified the Rainbow Warriors’ trainer. Vanterpool was told he was at risk for a ruptured appendix and needed immediate medical attention.

“We get to the hospital, and I’m kind of having an attitude,” Vanterpool recalled. “I’m like, ‘man, that’s not my appendix.’ They were making me drink this nasty drink that was like chalk. I’m really mad. I’m like, ‘it better be my appendix if I’m sitting here doing all (these tests).’ I remember the doctor running in through the door saying, ‘oh, my goodness, we’re about to prep you for emergency surgery.’ I was like, ‘I can’t do this later? I’ve got a game this week. Can we work this out?’ They said, ‘no, we’ve got to do this now.’”

Three incisions were made near his navel — one for a micro camera, the other two to remove the appendix. “It was all crazy,” Vanterpool said.

The operation was successful, but Vanterpool was not cleared to play in the final two games of the 2021 regular season.

Vanterpool was at full health this spring, where he competed as the No. 1 right tackle. At 6 feet 6 and 315 pounds, he weighs 75 pounds more than when he was a member of the scout team in 2017. In 2020, he started four games as an injury replacement for left tackle Ilm Manning. Last year, he started 11 games at left guard. The Warriors are reviewing several combinations, including one with Vanterpool starting at right guard.

“I’ll play anywhere,” said Vanterpool, who represented the Warriors at Thursday’s Mountain West media day for football.

Motu‘apuaka forms entertainment company

Utah State nose tackle Hale Motu‘apuaka is a three-time world fireknife champion who owes his success to the unavailability of a babysitter.

His parents were performers at the Hawaiian Hut luau at the Ala Moana Hotel. Because they could not find a regular babysitter, they brought their then-toddler to the shows.

“I would watch the show every night,” Motu‘apuaka said. “Every time the fireknife dancing came out, I was like, ‘my turn, my turn.’ That’s how I got into it.”

He was 18 months old when he began twirling his grandfather’s backscratcher. At 3, he held his first lit fireknife. As he grew older, legendary performers Malo Seleni and Larry Tuileta Sr., crafted fireknives for Motu‘apuaka.

Taking advantage of the NCAA’s name, image and likeness guidelines, Motu‘apuaka and his fiancee formed a company that puts on Polynesian-entertainment shows in Utah.

Motu‘apuaka, a Punahou graduate who is representing the Aggies at the league’s media event in Las Vegas, will spend the next week in Hawaii ahead of the opening of USU’s training camp.

Nevada’s Taua excited to play against Chang

Hawaii was a football paradise for Nevada running back Toa Taua.

As a Lompoc (Calif.) High senior, Taua rushed for a game-high 41 yards and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

“I think I should have been the (offensive) MVP,” Taua said, smiling. “I had two touchdowns that game and a couple good runs. You know they always give it to the quarterback.”

Quarterback Tanner McKee received the trophy after completing five of six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

“For sure, that was one of the best experiences for a football game in high school,” said Taua, who is of Samoan ancestry. “I’m still close to a lot of guys I met at that game. It meant a lot to represent my culture.”

Later that year as a Nevada freshman, Taua ran for 128 yards and a touchdown and completed both option passes in a 40-22 rout of UH at Aloha Stadium.

Nevada and UH will meet Oct. 15 at the Ching Complex, where Taua and Warriors head coach Timmy Chang will reunite. Chang was a Wolf Pack assistant coach the previous four seasons.

“Just to be coached by that legend is an honor,” Taua said. “You don’t run into too many coaches like him — how genuine and how true he is to himself and his players. Hawaii has a great thing with him. He’s going to bring that championship mindset. All his players will buy in. Why wouldn’t you want to play for a guy like him? He’s amazing.”