comscore Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool back at full strength | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool back at full strength

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool, left, celebrated with running back Dedrick Parson during the Rainbow Warriors’ spring game on April 16 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool, left, celebrated with running back Dedrick Parson during the Rainbow Warriors’ spring game on April 16 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Penei Pavihi, left, and Micah Vanterpool posed in front of the Mountain West Conference trophy during the conference’s media days in Las Vegas.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Penei Pavihi, left, and Micah Vanterpool posed in front of the Mountain West Conference trophy during the conference’s media days in Las Vegas.

Vanterpool was at full health this spring, where he competed as the No. 1 right tackle. At 6 feet 6 and 315 pounds, he weighs 75 pounds more than when he was a member of the scout team in 2017. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – July 22, 2022

Scroll Up