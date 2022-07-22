Hui Wa’a title up for grabs following 2-year break

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After enduring a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, outrigger canoe paddlers will finally get a chance to compete for Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a supremacy at the organization’s championship regatta Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

Nearly 1,400 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older representing Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs will compete in 43 races spanning from ¼-mile to 1 ½ miles.

Manu O Ke Kai comes into Saturday’s event as the three-time defending Hui Wa‘a champion and the Haleiwa-based club has posted wins in 25 of the organizations last 27 regattas dating back to 2017. The club thrives in the open adult races, including the senior women’s event in which Manu O Ke Kai has gone undefeated thus far.

“Our club is very humble, and it’s great to be a part of, so we’re looking forward to the challenge,” said Erica Adamczyk, a member of Manu O Ke Kai’s senior women’s crew. “We train hard on the water and on land, and always do our best to improve. We’re all competitive and enjoy winning, but being here with our club and our friends, that’s a win.”

Manu had been undefeated over the last three-plus seasons, but Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i has come back strong following the pandemic pause as shown by the club winning two of the six Hui Wa‘a regattas this year in the AAA Division (25-plus events).

Prior to Manu’s three-peat, Ka Mo‘i won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch. In 2010, before the Pokai Bay-based club went on its dynastic run, Ka Mo‘i coach Lisa Ka‘aekuahiwi told the Star-Advertiser that she could “taste” a championship. Now, she and her fellow coaches and paddlers are looking to feast once again thanks to a balanced approach from keiki to kupuna.

“In the beginning of the year, we didn’t know what we would have because of (the COVID-19 pandemic layoff),” Ka‘aekuahiwi said. “We ended up getting a good turn out from our kids, and our ‘OGs,’ our 60- and 65-year-old paddlers who compete early in the morning, came out banging.”

Lokahi leads the pack of canoe clubs vying for the AA Division (13-24 events) title after going undefeated in the medium-club division. ‘Alapa Hoe, Waikiki Yacht Club, the Waikiki Beach Boys and Kaneohe – winner of eight Hui Wa‘a titles in nine tries, including seven straight triumphs during a streak that ended in 2011 – will look to upend the favorites in the group.

The crowded battle in the A Division (up to 12 events) will likely come down to the wire as 12 clubs battle in the small-club group. Kamehameha, Lāhui O Ko‘olauloa, Hale‘iwa Outrigger, Kumulokahi-Elks, Ka Mamalahoe, Kai Poha and I Mua have finished in the top three in at least one regatta this season.

Winning crews will earn seven points toward the team standings, while second-through-sixth-place finishers are awarded five, four, three, two and one points, respectively, so even finishing a race can net valuable points for their clubs.

In addition to competing for championship medals in individual races, crews can tally points to qualify for slots at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta on Aug. 6 at Keehi Lagoon. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on cumulative point standings that will be solidified on Saturday.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association will hold its championship regatta on Sunday at Keehi Lagoon.