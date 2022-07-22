Scoreboard – July 22, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Saturday

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

Soccer

2022 Rainbow WAhine

Soccer schedule

Aug. 14 At Northern Arizona 4 p.m.

Aug. 18 At Grand Canyon 4 p.m.

Aug. 21 At Arizona State 4 p.m.

The Outrigger Soccer Kickoff

Aug. 25 Seattle 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 Nicholls State 2 p.m.

Sept. 4 At Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 At Portland State 10 a.m.

Sept. 15 UC Davis* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 At UC Santa Barbara* 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 At Cal Poly* 9 a.m.

Oct. 2 Long Beach State* 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 At CSUN* 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 At UC San Diego* 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 CSU Bakersfield* 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 UC Riverside* 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 Cal State Fullerton* 4 p.m.

Oct. 27 At UC Irvine* 4 p.m.

* – Big West Conference game

All home games played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium