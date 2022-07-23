Marine Corps tried to counsel couple before brutal freeway killing

Marine Corps Base Hawaii did receive complaints of domestic violence and infidelity and tried to help the troubled couple before a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death on the side of the H3 Freeway Thursday allegedly by her Marine husband.

U.S. Marine Bryant Tejada Castillo, 29, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing Dana Alotaibi. Alotaibi was a self-described musician, artist and adult content creator who maintained more than 169,000 followers on her OnlyFans, YouTube and Instagram accounts. She was stabbed and slashed to death with a Gerber Suspension multi-tool that includes 12 tools like knife blades, saw, scissor and screwdrivers, according to multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation.

The attack occurred off the H-3 westbound lanes near the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp. Good Samaritans tried to stop the slaughter but couldn’t save Alotaibi. Castillo, assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team at Marine Corp Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, remains hospitalized after he allegedly stabbed himself with the same knife he allegedly used to kill his wife.

In public social media posts on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and private messages, Alotaibi and her friends alleged Alotaibi’s multiple reports to Castillo’s chain of command of domestic violence were ignored. She alleged Castillo threatened to kill her.

“We can confirm that the Marine suspect’s command was engaged with both him and the victim, and were responsive to those allegations and concerns that the command was made aware of. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal

investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further on this topic,” said 1stLt Isaac Liston, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii provides a variety of programs and services through their Marine & Family Programs Division that are available to all service members and their families. One of these services is the Marine

Corps Family Advocacy Program, which aims at directly addressing domestic violence through prevention, education, reporting, intervention and treatment, according 1tstLt Mark McDonough, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Communication Strategy and Operation.

“The FAP office utilizes seminars, workshops, treatment groups, counseling, and intervention services in order to enhance life skills and improve quality of life. Clinical staff are licensed and trained to deal with family violence and are ready to provide counseling services at the request of individuals or unit chains of command,” said McDonough.

Victim Advocates are available 24/7 to support military members and dependents who are the victims of domestic violence or believe they are at risk to future domestic violence.

“”We can confirm that these programs and services were made available to both the suspect and victim,” said Liston.

Alotaibi’s social media posts outlined allegations that Castillo cheated on her by using a premium Tinder dating app account while on a six-month deployment to Japan, a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

In retaliation, Alotaibi posted a YouTube video alleging she created a Tinder account and began copying his alleged behavior.