Save taxpayer money, cancel election holiday

Way back in the 1970s, the city used to have an employee suggestion program (ESP) whereby an employee could get an award up to 10% of money saved if their suggestion was implemented. Since our legislators often spend our money as if it grew on trees, how about implementing an RSP (Resident Suggestion Program) with the same premise?

I’m confident Hawaii’s residents could come up with many ways to stop wasting taxpayer money. Here’s one, for example: Is there any reason there is a state holiday for General Election Day on Nov. 8 when voting is by mail?

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

Navy and tourists may choose to just leave

The activists who are wishing we were back to another time are getting help from unexpected sources. Board of Water Supply leaders and others continue to kick the Navy in the okole. The Navy, and the military as a whole, might decide to move to another place more appreciative, and take the civilian jobs with it.

The greedy airlines and hotel investors might want to reread the poll numbers on why tourists might not be flocking to our islands — high prices, low quality. No tourists, no revenue, no jobs. The military and tourism might just be geese we do not want to threaten.

John Henry

Kaneohe

Our citizens should be treated equally

To tell one group of citizens that they are worth less than others, that they do not have the same rights of others, that they are subject to the whims of others, that they are essentially only property, all for no justifiable reason, is perfectly normal — in fascist nations.

Thomas Luna

McCully