comscore Hyper-contagious subvariant gaining foothold in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hyper-contagious subvariant gaining foothold in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kanani Souza got a booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente vaccination clinic.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kanani Souza got a booster shot Wednesday from Dr. Glenn Young at a Kaiser Permanente vaccination clinic.

Omicron subvariant BA.5 — perhaps the most transmissible coronavirus variant yet — is gaining a foothold in Hawaii as it dominates the COVID-19 landscape in the rest of the United States. Read more

