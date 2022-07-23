Native Hawaiian Convention ‘re-envisions’ possibilities for the future
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement President and CEO, Kuhio Lewis makes the opening address on Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernest Lau took the microphone Friday in the plenary panel “Ola i ka Wai: Crisis at Kapukaki (Red Hill)” at the 21st annual Native Hawaiian Convention. Also on the panel were Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, left, Board of Health Environmental Health Administration Deputy Director Kathleen Ho and Sierra Club of Hawai‘i Chapter Director Wayne Tanaka.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement President and CEO, Kuhio Lewis, left; CNHA board chair Amy Kalili, Michelle Kauhane, Adrienne Dillard, Puni Kekauoha and Jeff Gilbreath particpate in the 21st annual Native Hawaiian Convention opening ceremonies. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu performed.