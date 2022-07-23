comscore Navy leaders hope to see RIMPAC expand | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy leaders hope to see RIMPAC expand

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 9 Twenty-six nations with 38 ships, four submarines, 170 aircraft and about 25,000 troops are participating in this year’s RIMPAC. Military officials expect RIMPAC 2024 to be even larger.

    Twenty-six nations with 38 ships, four submarines, 170 aircraft and about 25,000 troops are participating in this year’s RIMPAC. Military officials expect RIMPAC 2024 to be even larger.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Australian commandos prepared Monday to deploy in Zodiacs during RIMPAC’s Urban Close Combat and Jungle Training at Bellows AFB in Waimanalo. Soldiers and personnel from Tonga, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia and the U.S. participated in the joint training exercise.

    Australian commandos prepared Monday to deploy in Zodiacs during RIMPAC’s Urban Close Combat and Jungle Training at Bellows AFB in Waimanalo. Soldiers and personnel from Tonga, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia and the U.S. participated in the joint training exercise.

As Rim of the Pacific 2022 moves into its next stage, military leaders are looking to the future of the exercise along with how to continue the international relationships built during the world’s largest naval war game. Read more

