Navy leaders hope to see RIMPAC expand

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 9
Twenty-six nations with 38 ships, four submarines, 170 aircraft and about 25,000 troops are participating in this year’s RIMPAC. Military officials expect RIMPAC 2024 to be even larger.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Australian commandos prepared Monday to deploy in Zodiacs during RIMPAC’s Urban Close Combat and Jungle Training at Bellows AFB in Waimanalo. Soldiers and personnel from Tonga, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Australia and the U.S. participated in the joint training exercise.