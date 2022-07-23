comscore Lanikai searching for magic touch at OHCRA Championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lanikai searching for magic touch at OHCRA Championships

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 26 Lanikai, led by Dana Yaross in first seat and Alexia Savage Lopez in the second, won the Women’s Junior race in the Waimanalo Regatta on June 22 at Waimanalo Beach Park.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dexter Dai of Hui Nalu Canoe Club ran through the tunnel after the crew’s win in the men’s Novice A race at the John D. Kaupiko Regatta on July 17 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

Lanikai has won all five of OHCRA’s official regattas this summer in the large-club division that includes Hui Nalu, Outrigger and Kailua, and has its sights locked on an undefeated campaign. Read more

