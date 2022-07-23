Lanikai searching for magic touch at OHCRA Championships

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In years past, Lanikai Canoe Club head coach Scott Freitas has compared his role to that of a chief mechanic, someone responsible for fine-tuning the high-performance machine that the club has operated as while winning two consecutive state titles.

But this year, as three-time defending Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association champion Lanikai prepares to defend its AAA division (31-45 crews entered) title on Sunday, the skipper is looking to harness “supernatural” powers.

The OHCRA Championships at Keehi Lagoon mark the end of a frenetic season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a two-year break from competitive paddling.

“Welcome to pandemic paddling, where you’ve got to be Merlin the magician or Gandalf the wizard because sometimes, I don’t know what hat to wear!” Freitas said. “I’ve had to deal with people calling out because of COVID every single week, and the domino effect of one paddler forces me to rearrange multiple crews, and all the clubs are going through it. Who can stay pandemic ‘clean’ the longest?”

Lanikai has won all five of OHCRA’s official regattas this summer in the large-club division that includes Hui Nalu, Outrigger and Kailua, and has its sights locked on an undefeated campaign.

More than 3,000 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-under to 70-and-above will represent OHCRA’s 18 member clubs in 45 races spanning a quarter-mile to 1½ miles. Winning crews earn seven points toward the team standings, while second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

The top four crews from each event earn automatic berths in the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta on Aug. 6 at Keehi Lagoon.

“Going into the state race, we have a two-week break, so we’re going to monitor our paddlers and remind them to stay safe and keep the club in mind,” Freitas said. “As much as winning the Oahu championship is important, the overall goal is states. I’ve got to be the wizard more than the magician at this point because there’s no time for smoke and mirrors!”

Hui Nalu coach and veteran paddler Denise Darval-Chang takes a different strategic view when it comes to lining up crews for Sunday’s championships. Hui Nalu has come close to beating Lanikai this year, including last week at the John D. Kaupiko Regatta when it finished just six points behind the defending champs.

“There’s a lot of strategy that could come into play, but at the same time you don’t want to take people out who have been part of a crew,” Darval-Chang said. “That’s the way we roll. That’s my personal philosophy, and it’s how we feel best when planning.

“If you’re part of a crew and you’re training with them, then the show dogs come in and you end up on the beach watching … it’s a race at the end of the day. The togetherness of the club is what it’s all about.”

Hui Nalu has continued to thrive while also dealing with COVID-19 challenges.

“We’re stronger than I thought we would be,” Darval-Chang said. “I was surprised with the membership and all the paddlers who came out were so receptive to learning and taking up a new sport. That renewed energy has really made things fun.”

Keahiakahoe, Leeward Kai and New Hope have each won at least one AA division (16-30 crews entered) trophy during the regatta season, while Keahiakahoe has won two straight in dominant fashion.

Healani is the favorite in the A division (1-15 crews entered) after going undefeated in the small-club group.

While it may seem counterintuitive, Lanikai’s senior men’s crew continues to slow down to go fast, using its collective power to drive through upwind legs of races and picking up the pace to a steady sprint when the wind is at the paddlers’ backs. The strategy has helped the squad, one of five undefeated crews representing Lanikai that have a chance to complete undefeated OHCRA campaigns on Sunday.

“We tend to run more of a slower stroke rate than other crews on average because we have some pretty big guys, so steady winds would play to our advantage because we’re able to power through,” said Lanikai steersman Karel Tresnak Jr. “Now it’s just a matter of fine tuning some things with the goal of going faster. With the six-man canoe, it can really move, but it only moves when all six paddlers do their part.”