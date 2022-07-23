Scoreboard – July 23, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park

BASEBALL

CAL RIPKEN REGIONALS

Friday

9-under

At Kingsburgh, Calif.

Quarterfinals

Manoa All-Stars 8, Elk Grove, Calif. 3

Manoa improves to 3-1 and advances to play Kingsburg, Calif. in today’s semifinals.

OBRL Mililani Kings 5, Los Altos, Calif. 2

OBRL Mililani Kings improve to 4-0 and advance to play Hawaii Kai Select in today’s semifinals. Hawaii Kai Select (idle) Hawaii Kai Select finished 3-0 in pool play and earned the No. 1 seed.

10-under

At Rohnert Park, Calif.

OBRL Homegrown, 4, Visalia, Calif. 0

OBRL Homegrown finish pool play 4-0 to claim the No. 1 seed and advance to today’s semifinals agaInst Laguna, Calif.

11-under

At Long Beach, Calif.

Hawaii Kai Dodgers and Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (both idle) Both teams finished pool play 3-0. The Hawaii Kai Dodgers are the No. 1 seed and Hawaii Kai Fear 808 is the No. 2 seed for today’s semifinals.

12-under

At Fallon, Nev.

Hawaii Kai Elite and West Kauai (both idle) Both teams finished pool play 3-0. Hawaii Kai Elite is the No. 1 seed and West Kauai is the No. 2 seed for today’s semifinals.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Minors (ages 8-10)

State Tournament

At Eddie Tam Field

Friday

Hilo 19, Aiea 4 (3 inn.) Kaneohe 4, Waipio 3