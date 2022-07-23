Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 23, 2022 Today Updated 10:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY PADDLING ‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. SUNDAY PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park BASEBALL CAL RIPKEN REGIONALS Friday 9-under At Kingsburgh, Calif. Quarterfinals Manoa All-Stars 8, Elk Grove, Calif. 3 Manoa improves to 3-1 and advances to play Kingsburg, Calif. in today’s semifinals. OBRL Mililani Kings 5, Los Altos, Calif. 2 OBRL Mililani Kings improve to 4-0 and advance to play Hawaii Kai Select in today’s semifinals. Hawaii Kai Select (idle) Hawaii Kai Select finished 3-0 in pool play and earned the No. 1 seed. 10-under At Rohnert Park, Calif. OBRL Homegrown, 4, Visalia, Calif. 0 OBRL Homegrown finish pool play 4-0 to claim the No. 1 seed and advance to today’s semifinals agaInst Laguna, Calif. 11-under At Long Beach, Calif. Hawaii Kai Dodgers and Hawaii Kai Fear 808 (both idle) Both teams finished pool play 3-0. The Hawaii Kai Dodgers are the No. 1 seed and Hawaii Kai Fear 808 is the No. 2 seed for today’s semifinals. 12-under At Fallon, Nev. Hawaii Kai Elite and West Kauai (both idle) Both teams finished pool play 3-0. Hawaii Kai Elite is the No. 1 seed and West Kauai is the No. 2 seed for today’s semifinals. LITTLE LEAGUE Minors (ages 8-10) State Tournament At Eddie Tam Field Friday Hilo 19, Aiea 4 (3 inn.) Kaneohe 4, Waipio 3 Previous Story Lanikai searching for magic touch at OHCRA Championships