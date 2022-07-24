VIDEO: Woman injured swimming near nursing Hawaiian monk seal and her pup in Waikiki

A woman was injured today while swimming too close to a nursing Hawaiian monk seal and her pup at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

In a video provided to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, an unidentified woman is seen swimming in Waikiki waters and encounters Rocky with her pup. Rocky lunges at the woman to protect her pup, while bystanders watch gasping and yelling at her to get out of the water. Another woman in the background is heard yelling repeatedly, “Anybody have a phone? Call 9-1-1.”

According to an HPD report, the incident was recorded as “medical assist” at 8:28 a.m. today at 2855 Kalakaua Ave. No other details were provided.

The incident, which happened near the roped-off section where Rocky gave birth to a male pup two weeks ago, lasts for about two minutes as the swimmer attempts to escape until a paddler comes to her rescue. Two bystanders are then seen helping to carry the woman to safety.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response and NOAA Fisheries have been monitoring the two seals and providing outreach to the public at the location. According to HMAR, the swimmer was transported by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for further assistance. The swimmer’s identity has not been released.

“People are again reminded that Hawaiian monk seal moms with pups are protective, can be dangerous, and have inflicted serious wounds on nearby swimmers,” HMAR said in a statement. “We continue to warn people not to engage in in-water activities when a monk seal mother with a pup are in the area and to stay at least 150 feet from mother seals with pups … Should people have questions about where and when they should engage in in-water activities, please ask an Ocean Safety lifeguard. Continued vigilance is advised for several more weeks until the mother monk seal weans her pup.”

Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered species in the world, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Protected by federal and state laws, the population is estimated at 1,400 — approximately 1,100 seals in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and 300 seals in the main Hawaiian islands.

NOAA has previously said the public must maintain a distance of 50 feet to view monk seals and 150 feet for a pup with its mother.

It is considered a class C felony to touch, harass, capture, injure or kill monk seals. Violators face penalties of imprisonment or fines.