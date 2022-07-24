Editorial: For governor’s race, it’s Josh Green and Duke Aiona

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ballots for Hawaii’s primary election have just arrived in mailboxes, but the voters already have witnessed a long and bruising match among those who would like to head state government. This follows an especially trying ordeal for Hawaii through years of pandemic and economic upheaval. Read more

Ballots for Hawaii’s primary election have just arrived in mailboxes, but the voters already have witnessed a long and bruising match among those who would like to head state government. This follows an especially trying ordeal for Hawaii through years of pandemic and economic upheaval.

Who would want such a job? Apparently, many people do.

On the Democratic side of the ballots, the leading contenders in a large field of candidates are business CEO and former first lady Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. The top draws to the GOP ticket are former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, mixed martial arts champ B.J. Penn and City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

It’s now plain that Democrat Green and Republican Aiona are the ones best equipped to carry their party’s banners into the general election.

Starting with the Democratic Party side: Voters have watched Green through terms as a state lawmaker and, for the past four years, as lieutenant governor. The last few years the practicing physician served during the throes of COVID-19 as an official liaison.

Not everything went smoothly. Early on, there was mixed messaging from the lieutenant governor and Gov. David Ige, who is far more circumspect in decision-making. Although their clash ultimately was resolved, it was unseemly and only added to the pandemic confusion.

Green has said openly that he would maintain a more assertive political style as governor. That instinct can present potential problems, but it also could help power his administration. The truth is that Hawaii needs bold action, even a bit of risk-taking, to address its most critical problems — housing, homelessness and climate change among them.

Both Green and Cayetano have expressed some interest in taking emergency action to break through bureaucracy and inertia — on affordable housing, for instance. Green has said he first would seek legislative action before attempting to use emergency powers. He undoubtedly would be challenged on that, but it’s at least reflective of the proper sense of urgency.

Green deserves full credit for his work with the community on health services and “kauhale” cluster-type housing for the homeless. He has other ideas deserving support, including assessing a $50 visitors fee to underwrite climate change initiatives.

The lieutenant governor could and should work toward more collaboration across state government. But he already has demonstrated he has the knowledge base, energy and directness to grapple with the state’s problems. That makes him the Democrats’ best hope as a candidate.

Green’s competitors, though they mounted serious campaigns, fell short.

Cayetano, despite her lack of experience holding a political office, made a credible argument that her business acumen and collaborative spirit could be an effective force for change from the fifth floor of the state Capitol.

But it is hard to rely on a calm demeanor, part of her success in the business realm, to ensure success in the political sphere. Government is different, and it’s experience in that kind of public service that gives the public confidence in whoever occupies the top office.

Kahele hit fewer of the marks. In particular, his frequent absences from Washington, D.C., have put his commitment to this new post in question. Voters needed more in-person representation in Congress than Kahele gave them.

Among the Republicans, Aiona has made a forceful case for himself as a standard-bearer for his party.

Having served two terms with Gov. Linda Lingle, he advocates for eliminating the Land Use Commission as a route to reduce costly bureaucracy impeding housing development. The former judge also wants policies to reinforce public safety and has won the endorsement of the state’s police union.

He has the best resume to make this third campaign as governor. Tsuneyoshi has clearly asserted her market-based approach to governance and understands its workings. She does need, however, broader-based seasoning with a longer tenure in office to become a stronger candidate.

In one of his infrequent public appearances, Thursday’s Hawaii News Now debate, Penn showed a weak grasp of public policy options and is plainly unqualified.

Voters are beginning to make their preliminary choice for Hawaii’s next governor with primary-election balloting. The hope is that they do so after considering the capacity of the candidates to deliver what they are promising.