Free online webinars offer parenting advice

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Parents can get help with childrearing through the Parent Line, a state Department of Health-funded program that offer a series of free webinars next month. Read more

Parents can get help with childrearing through the Parent Line, a state Department of Health-funded program that offer a series of free webinars next month.

The series, sponsored by the nonprofit Child & Family Service, begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with “Building Self-Worth,” aimed at improving “parents’ and children’s self-worth and self-concept,” followed by “Safe Sleep” at 11 a.m. Aug. 9, which will provide tips on ensuring safe sleep for babies. Other topics include “Communicating with Respect,” 4 p.m. Aug. 11; ­“Motivating Keiki to Keep Active,” 11 a.m. Aug. 16; and “Redirecting Your Toddler,” 4 p.m. Aug. 25.

Call 808-526-1222 for information and to register. Registration deadline is 7 p.m. the day prior to a session.