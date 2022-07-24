Features Free online webinars offer parenting advice By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:30 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Parents can get help with childrearing through the Parent Line, a state Department of Health-funded program that offer a series of free webinars next month. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Parents can get help with childrearing through the Parent Line, a state Department of Health-funded program that offer a series of free webinars next month. The series, sponsored by the nonprofit Child & Family Service, begins at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with “Building Self-Worth,” aimed at improving “parents’ and children’s self-worth and self-concept,” followed by “Safe Sleep” at 11 a.m. Aug. 9, which will provide tips on ensuring safe sleep for babies. Other topics include “Communicating with Respect,” 4 p.m. Aug. 11; “Motivating Keiki to Keep Active,” 11 a.m. Aug. 16; and “Redirecting Your Toddler,” 4 p.m. Aug. 25. Call 808-526-1222 for information and to register. Registration deadline is 7 p.m. the day prior to a session. Previous Story Kulaiwi wins big at 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards