K-Drama: San Ho Wan in San Francisco turns out top-notch Korean BBQ

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two weeks ago, I had one of the best Korean meals at San Ho Won in San Francisco. The Korean charcoal BBQ restaurant is a collaboration between Corey Lee and Jeong-in Hwang. Read more

Two weeks ago, I had one of the best Korean meals at San Ho Won in San Francisco. The Korean charcoal BBQ restaurant is a collaboration between Corey Lee and Jeong-in Hwang. Lee, who had success with the Michelin three-star restaurant Benu, partnered with Hwang for this restaurant in 2016.

Unlike traditional, self-cook Korean BBQ restaurants, San Ho Won cooks the meat then serves the table on the hot grill framed in a wood plate. Double-cut kalbi? It was simply the best I have had. Every detail and dish in the prix fixe meal is well-thought out. San Ho Won is a must-try the next time you are in the Bay Area.

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 49-50

6:40 p.m. today

Bo-bae asks Young-kwang if he still intends to marry Ah-reum. Ah-jung invites Kang-mi to her home and shows off her affection for Byung-ki. Kang-ho tells Ah-reum not to avoid his call.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. today

When Young-kwang’s motorcycle brake fails, he gets into an accident. Ah-reum is consumed with worry as Young-kwang is unconscious. Ah-reum promises to stay by Young-kwang’s side and asks him to marry her.

“Why Her”

Episode 11

6:45 p.m. Monday

Gong Chan tells police that the skeleton he found in the Yeongpyong district is his sister Na Jung’s. Soo Jae is thrown into confusion upon finding out Gong Chan’s real identity.

Episode 12

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Gong Chan never believed Noh Byung Chool murdered his sister 10 years ago. Choi Yoon Sang and the legal team members probe into the case. Gong Chan discovers what Soo Jae has hidden about his case.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 33

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

In front of Sunghwan’s family, Gyongsu asks Haedang to leave. Haedang turns him down cold.

Episode 34

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongsu witnesses Hyunjoon and Jina entering a hotel. Sunghwan tells Hyunjoon that if he wants to marry Haedang he must hand over the photos and negatives.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 27

7:50 p.m. Friday

Yiginashi confesses to Jongyunbee that he didn’t stop Yongbi when he tried to kill Suro. Shingui Ghan blackmails Yumsachi to get his hands on supplies but is caught by Suro.

Episode 28

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Jongyunbee is hit by an ­arrow while trying to save Suro. Her dying words to Suro are to accept his fate if Guya needs him as her leader. Suro then decides to ascend the throne.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.