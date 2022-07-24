Nonprofit seeks donations to help homeless youth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Project Hawai‘i Inc., a nonprofit organization devoted to helping Hawaii’s homeless children, is seeking donations for its summer camp and back-to-school programs.

The camp program, which will hold its next session Thursday July 28, focuses on teenage boys, who outnumber girls in Project Hawai‘i by 4 to 1. The program has included activities like field trips to the ­Honolulu Zoo and the Waikiki Aquarium. It also runs a camp on Hawaii island where volunteer experts have shared their knowledge on topics such as science, theater and healthy eating. Cost of the program is $680 per teen, but smaller donations can be made for meals ($20), shoes ($50) or housing ($100). Any amount is accepted.

For its back-to-school program, the organization is seeking donations for items such as backpacks ($25), a basic school packet ($15), a bag of hygiene supplies ($12), new clothing and shoes ($20 to $50) and school uniforms ($7 to $15). Full sponsorship for a teen is $171; for keiki, $126.

The organization, founded in 2003 by former homeless person Magin Patrick and former teacher and coach Cliff Kama, helps about 1,600 children across the state, providing them educational opportunities as well as healthy meals, personal hygiene products and emergency services. Their offerings also include a parenting program for homeless mothers, a teen mentoring program and a program that provides sports equipment.

The organization is also building a dormitory for young homeless women attending the University of Hawaii-Hilo.

To donate or for more information, visit helpthehomelesskeiki.org