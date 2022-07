Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To call attention to the issue of climate change, waterman Chris Bertish recently sailed to Oahu from southern California on a unique wind-powered hydrofoil in an adventure he called the Transpacific Wing Project. His small, podlike vessel was propelled by a hand-held wing, which Bertish held aloft for 48 days, catching the Pacific tradewinds to make the 2,550-nautical mile journey.

Bertish will speak about his journey at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hawaii Yacht Club in Waikiki. The Hawai‘i Book & Music ­Festival and the University of Hawaii at Manoa are hosting the event.

Bertish is an author and big-wave surfer who holds a Guinness World Record for crossing the Atlantic Ocean on an stand-up paddleboard, as well as a filmmaker, entrepreneur and philanthropist. His 16-foot vessel, dubbed the Impifish, was equipped with special foils attached to the hull, which reduced drag and thereby increased its speed. The vessel was also equipped with wind-, solar- and hydroelectric-powered technology to help him navigate and communicate with the rest of the world through a blog.

Seating at the yacht club is limited and registration is required. Visit 808ne.ws/bertish to register. Parking is also limited, so carpooling or ride-sharing is suggested.