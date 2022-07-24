comscore Aerospace camp fosters success for minorities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aerospace camp fosters success for minorities

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO There are 35 ACE programs throughout the U.S., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and they have hosted more than 30,000 youth participants.

    There are 35 ACE programs throughout the U.S., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and they have hosted more than 30,000 youth participants.

  • COURTESY PHOTO / TITUS SANDERS Students from North Virginia Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals ACE Academy learn about glider flying. OBAP brings its five-day Aerospace Career Education (ACE) camp to Honolulu on Monday for the first time. The camp promotes diversity in the airlines and aerospace industries.

    Students from North Virginia Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals ACE Academy learn about glider flying. OBAP brings its five-day Aerospace Career Education (ACE) camp to Honolulu on Monday for the first time. The camp promotes diversity in the airlines and aerospace industries.

The five-day Aerospace Career Education (ACE) camp to promote diversity in the airlines and aerospace industries kicks off on Monday, offering teens opportunities to experience operating a flight simulator, visit a Hawaiian Airlines hangar and take a discovery flight at Barbers Point Flight School. Read more

