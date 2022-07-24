comscore Agricultural theft costing Hawaii farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Agricultural theft costing Hawaii farmers

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  Kaala Farm staff assist students from Nanakuli High School in the farm's kalo fields. The farm reported the theft of their fencing and asked the community for help in catching the thief.

    Kaala Farm staff assist students from Nanakuli High School in the farm’s kalo fields. The farm reported the theft of their fencing and asked the community for help in catching the thief.

Agricultural theft continues to wreak havoc for many farmers in Hawaii. For example, three alleged thieves were arrested for a June 9 incident and charged with stealing 200 pounds of lychee from OK Farms in Hilo. Read more

