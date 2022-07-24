Kokua Line: When can I get a longer driver’s license?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the kupuna driver’s license, my license will expire at the end of this year (2022), when I will be away on an extended trip. If I wait to renew it until I get back (early 2023), will I get a two-year license or the new four-year license? Read more

Answer: You would receive a four-year license, assuming that you are younger than 80 when you renew, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services. Keep in mind that your current license will not be legal for driving once it expires, and you should bring another form of identification on your trip because your expired license may be treated as invalid for other purposes as well, such as passing through security checkpoints.

You may renew your Hawaii driver’s license up to 90 days past its expiration date without financial penalty; after that a $5 late fee applies monthly, according to the department. The late-renewal option ends after a year, at which point you must take the written and road tests, it says.

You are one of many kupuna trying to time their driver’s license renewal to capitalize on a state law that extends the renewal period from two years to four years for drivers ages 72 to 79. This law takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. The department says:

>> All Hawaii driver’s licenses issued or renewed in 2022 for that age group will be for two years. Those issued or renewed in 2023 (and later) will be for four years.

>> Expiration dates of existing licenses won’t be automatically extended under this law. The license holder will need to renew their license. Some readers have asked because expiration dates were extended early in the pandemic, but that was a different situation.

We’ve heard from numerous kupuna like the first reader, whose licenses expire near the end of 2022; they’re weighing the pros and cons of renewing late to get a four-year license next year.

On the other hand, we’ve also heard from kupuna who prefer to renew at the earliest opportunity, which is six months ahead of the expiration date. That’s not advised this year for those who could renew next year at age 72 to 79 and receive a four-year license, without having their license expire in the meantime.

New passport service

People who need a U.S. passport may apply for one by appointment at the Ala Moana satellite city hall starting Aug. 1, which will offer the service as part of a pilot program, Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services announced Friday.

Go to alohaq.honolulu.gov/ to make a reservation; when we checked Friday, ­appointments were available Aug. 1 to 12.

This service will be for new passports (form DS-11), not renewals, the department said. Besides the application, you’ll need to provide valid photo ID, original proof of U.S. citizenship, passport photo and fees. You won’t be able to take your photo on site. For detailed instructions, see 808ne.ws/passfaq or go to the department’s homepage, honolulu.gov/csd and click on the passport link under “More Services.”

With routine processing, it will take eight to 11 weeks to receive your passport.

A big mahalo to the lovely young couple dining at Teishoku Restaurant on Thursday evening who quietly paid for our meal before leaving. What a wonderful surprise for this grateful senior couple. We will be paying it forward for sure. — Jimmy and Sandy

I had locked myself out of my car near Foodland Farms in Pearl City. I tried many times to contact someone at home without success. A young man and his mom were nearby and offered their help. Mom tried to contact AAA for help but decided it would be faster to offer me a ride home. The young man did so. How grateful I am for the kindness of these two people! — L.S.

