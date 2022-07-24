comscore Voters give Ige and Biden approval boost, Hawaii Poll shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Voters give Ige and Biden approval boost, Hawaii Poll shows

  Gov. David Ige's 44% approval rating in Hawaii still ranks him third-worst in the nation among Democratic governors.

  Hawaii voters gave a 48% approval rating to President Joe Biden's job performance.

  Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi seems to have received a huge boost in his job approval ratings among Honolulu voters, but the methodology between the January and July Hawaii Polls was different.

Registered voters give Gov. David Ige a little more love five months before he leaves office. Ige received a 41% approval rating in January compared with 44% this month, according to the results of the latest Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Poll. Read more

