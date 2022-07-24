Voters give Ige and Biden approval boost, Hawaii Poll shows
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22
Gov. David Ige’s 44% approval rating in Hawaii still ranks him third-worst in the nation among Democratic governors.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii voters gave a 48% approval rating to President Joe Biden’s job performance.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / JUNE 8
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi seems to have received a huge boost in his job approval ratings among Honolulu voters, but the methodology between the January and July Hawaii Polls was different.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree