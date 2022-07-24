comscore Hawaii Baseball Report - July 24, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Baseball Report – July 24, 2022

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games (Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.): Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 23, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - July 24, 2022

Scroll Up