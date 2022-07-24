Manu O Ke Kai secures fourth straight Hui Wa‘a title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Like the sea birds after which Manu O Ke Kai Canoe Club is named, the squad used a complete team effort to soar to its fourth consecutive Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a Championship on Saturday amid steady breezes at Keehi Lagoon.

The Haleiwa-based club continued its dominant run, posting its 26th win in the organization’s last 28 regattas dating back to 2017. Manu O Ke Kai racked up 193 points on a regatta-high 16 race victories to top Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i (168 points) in the AAA Division (25-plus events).

Nearly 1,400 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 43 races spanning ¼-mile to 1½ miles. Winning crews earned seven points toward the team standings, while second-through-sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively.

Manu thrives in the open adult races, including the senior women’s event in which it completed an undefeated campaign with a decisive victory.

The orange-and-white clad crew of Megan Abubo, Tierney Apuakehau, Kelly Godwin, Jen Ignacio, Jackie Reiser and Bree Thuston finished the 1½-mile senior women’s race in 15 minutes, 42.57 seconds – comfortably ahead of runners-up Kaneohe (16:23.64) and I Mua (16:27.95).

“It feels really good to be in a first-place crew on a first-place club, and I’m really proud to contribute points for the team today,” Reiser said.

Reiser is a prime example of Manu’s efficient system that fosters paddlers from the keiki and novice ranks to become experienced competitors. Reiser raced with the club’s novice A crew earlier in the day, then made the jump up to the senior crew without missing a beat, or in this case, a stroke.

“I almost didn’t recognize everyone’s name (prior to competing with) this crew, but we all just blended so well, and it felt as one; it felt so natural considering it was the first time sitting in the canoe with them,” Reiser said. “It just goes to show that the training works, the technique works and focusing on that blend, it really came through with these women.”

Manu had been undefeated over the past three-plus seasons, but Ka Mo‘i, which prior to Manu’s three-peat won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch, bounced back following the pandemic pause by winning two of the six Hui Wa‘a regattas this year. Through 26 races, Manu established a 124-114 lead over Ka Mo‘i, which rallied to tie the score at 143 with nine races to go.

However, Manu finished in third place or better in the next eight races, a stretch that included five wins, to build an insurmountable lead.

Ka Mo‘i’s girls 12 crew cemented an undefeated season after completing the ¼-mile event in 2:28.00 to best Lokahi (2:33.44) and Manu O Ke Kai (2:36.94). The crew featured Dhevyn Ka‘auwai, Keira Kekoanui, Nalani Keli‘ikoa, Sana Magno, Xailey Robinson and Tamara Sunia.

The mixed 40 crew from Ka Mo‘i also finished an undefeated campaign as Kahele Anderson Jr., Jason Bellefeuille, Chrystal Haia, Mana Kamakele, April Polite and Myrnz Resep completed the ½-mile race in 4:14.83, nearly seven seconds ahead of runner-up Hale‘iwa Outrigger.

Lokahi dominated the AA Division (13-24 events) and capped an undefeated season in the medium-club division with 84 points to hold off Kaneohe (64 points) — winner of eight Hui Wa‘a titles in nine tries, including seven straight triumphs, during a streak that ended in 2011 — and ‘Alapa Hoe (60 points).

In one of the day’s many exciting finishes, Kaneohe claimed the women’s novice A race by 1.03 seconds over previously undefeated Lokahi in the ½-mile sprint. Kaneohe jumped out to a lead early thanks in part to a consistent stroke count in the downwind portion and made it in and out of the turn first.

However, during the upwind portion of the race, Lokahi made its move, trimming a large deficit down to mere feet as Kaneohe slowed to a crawl when going head on with a strong breeze. But the early advantage proved just enough for Kaneohe’s crew of Tasha-Leigh Allen, Amber Almeida, Ho‘ohila Kawelo, Nicole Mijares, Kiana Salis and Emily Walker, which claimed gold for the first time this season with a winning mark of 4:44.67.

“We got stuck in the wind a little bit, and we’re always worried about Lokahi, but we worked on our reach and not panicking, and it paid off today,” said Mijares, who set the pace in seat one.

Haleiwa Outrigger claimed the A Division (up to 12 events) crown in the small-club group with 44 points. Kamehameha, Windward Kai and I Mua finished in a three-way tie for second place with 24 points apiece.

The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event qualified for the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta on Aug. 6 at Keehi Lagoon.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association holds its championship regatta today at Keehi Lagoon.

Saturday

At Keehi Lagoon

Mixed Men And Women 60

1, Windward Kai, 4:28.74 (Terry Chock-Willingham, Carmen Pilien, Michele Shields, Steve Silva, Craig Tavares, Thomas Vinigas); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:47.86; 3, Kalihi Kai, 4:52.09; 4, Kai Poha, 5:02.88; 5, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:08.93

Women 65

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:15.10 (Gloria Butterworth, Linda Cox, Susie Giambalvo, Susan Luehrs, Judy Myers, Charlyn Sales); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:22.53

Men 65

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:18.02 (Bruce Desoto, Manny Desoto, Andrew Gilman, Tim Mauchly, Bob O’Neill, Eric Soo); 2, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:29.79; 3, Kalihi Kai, 4:43.82

Women 60

1, Windward Kai, 4:59.24 (Terry Chock-Willingham, Lori Elwood, Petra Patton, Carmen Pilien, Michele Shields, Elizabeth Vinigas); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club, 5:01.46; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:22.45; 4, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:48.03

Men 60

1, Kamehameha, 4:15.29 (James Burton, Tim Higbee, Dirk Neal, Bert Sing, Bobby Sing, Kim Vanderlinden); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:19.34; 3, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:20.05; 4, Windward Kai, 4:41.52

Women 70

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:10.69 (Brenda Bunting, Linda Cox, Lyndy Gasior, Susan Luehrs, Judy Myers, Dawn Peerson); 2, Kai Poha, 5:15.51; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:50.39

Men 70

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:27.37 (Bruce Desoto, Robert Mandich, Tim Mauchly, Richard Nunes, Bob O’Neill, Larry Sakamoto); 2, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:30.95; 3, Lokahi, 4:47.29; 4, Kalihi Kai, 5:09.34; 5, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 5:36.25

Girls 12

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:28.00 (Dhevyn Kaauwai, Keira Kekoanui, Nalani Keliikoa, Sana Magno, Xailey Robinson, Tamara Sunia); 2, Lokahi, 2:33.44; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:36.94; 4, Haleiwa Outrigger, 2:41.69; 5, Kalihi Kai, 2:55.88; 6, Kaneohe, 3:00.57; 7, Lahui O Koolauloa, 3:14.11

Boys 12

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:25.38 (Keaea Akau, Reign Chun, Nico Esguerra, Douglas Maea, Jaeden Rego, Kaliko Sellesin); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:28.17; 3, Kaneohe, 2:43.22; 4, Lahui O Koolauloa, 2:45.68; 5, Lokahi, 3:03.07; 6, Kalihi Kai, 3:15.72

Girls 13

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:41.37 (Mariah Holtzlider, Kiare Ibarra, Dhevyn Kaauwai, Dyllen Kaauwai, Saidee Pena-Maxwell, Mylee Young); 2, Kaneohe, 2:42.90; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:48.47; 4, Kumulokahi-Elks, 2:57.09; 5, Lahui O Koolauloa, 3:03.56; 6, Pukana O Ke Kai, 3:09.45; 7, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 3:39.84

Boys 13

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:09.89 (Kekai Amantiad, Nico Esguerra, Kamalei Hill, Kea Lerner, Alec Pao, Kaliko Sellesin); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:21.58; 3, Kumulokahi-Elks, 2:25.06; 4, Kaneohe, 2:31.87; 5, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 2:43.39; 6, Pukana O Ke Kai, 3:00.02; 7, Haleiwa Outrigger, 3:01.65

Girls 14

1, Lokahi, 2:29.87 (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Caitlin Chong, Brooke Enrico, Noelani Hopfe, Lucy Shanefield, Kiki Tamashiro); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:32.06; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:44.71; 4, Kaneohe, 2:48.49; 5, Lahui O Koolauloa, 3:02.07

Boys 14

1, Kaneohe, 2:06.17 (Cheydan-Anthony Cenal, Jeremiah Lopes, Logan Lopez, Kainoa Miraflor, Kyson Murphy, Makoa Nielsen-Cabagason); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:13.05; 3, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 2:24.90; 4, Waikiki Yacht Club, 2:25.21; 5, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:28.31; 6, Lokahi, 2:37.75

Mixed Boys And Girls 12

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:32.38 (Keira Kekoanui, Zyience Pavao, Lau Puulei-Sene, Xailey Robinson, Kaulana Soo, Tamara Sunia); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:50.69; 3, Lahui O Koolauloa, 2:53.04; 4, Kalihi Kai, 3:02.88; 5, Pukana O Ke Kai, 3:24.42; 6, Lokahi, 3:55.34; 7, Kaneohe, 4:12.08; 8, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:15.32; 9, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 4:16.18

Mixed Novice B

1, Haleiwa Outrigger, 2:06.07 (Chris Greer, Mia Lafont, Stephen Luther, Kendell Mease, Jon Newhouse, Kylie Vincent); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:06.81; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:09.35; 4, I Mua, 2:14.72; 5, Lokahi, 2:15.39; 6, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 2:15.82; 7, Kaneohe, 2:16.96; 8, Waikiki Beach Boys, 2:20.24; 9, Waikiki Yacht Club, 2:23.03; 10, Team Olelo, 2:26.45; 11, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 2:26.93; 12, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 2:29.28

Women Novice B

1, Haleiwa Outrigger, 2:24.56 (Leah Brosnahan, Cherie Brown, Mia Lafont, Kendell Mease, Linda Thoresen, Kylie Vincent); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:28.11; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 2:36.55; 4, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 2:39.81; 5, Waikiki Beach Boys, 2:47.83; 6, Waikiki Yacht Club, 2:48.29; 7, Kaneohe, 2:50.10

Men Novice B

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 3:58.22 (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, James Flynn, Pomai Hoapili, Roel Meneses); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys, 4:01.09; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:30.64; 4, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 4:38.33

Girls 15

1, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 5:15.02 (Leilani Acosta, Jenesis Biven, Mia Cordero Perucho, Tehani Enfield, Jayni Holland, Hope Kahoaka); 2, Kaneohe, 5:15.41; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:20.63; 4, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:31.11; 5, Lahui O Koolauloa, 5:55.67

Boys 15

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:15.17 (Kyan Ching, Tevai Foster-Blomfield, Van Gormley, Talan Kochi, Kea Lerner, Reese Meneses); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:17.86; 3, Lokahi, 4:21.52; 4, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:25.46; 5, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:43.64; 6, Lahui O Koolauloa, 4:44.81; 7, Kumulokahi-Elks, 4:49.12

Girls 16

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:52.87 (Ana Cueto, Kiana Eli, Daisey Kaauwai, Tes Mauai, Tawny Pakele, Keossie Paris Bailey); 2, Kamehameha, 5:03.73; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:05.08; 4, Waikiki Yacht Club, 5:31.07

Boys 16

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:07.72 (Tai Driscoll, Reese Meneses, Alika Reace Namoca, Rayce Pactol, Thomas Schlotman, Zane Thomason); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:13.22; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:21.15; 4, Lokahi, 4:22.39; 5, Kaneohe, 4:25.21

Girls 18

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:43.52 (Blake Bowman, Ivy Burgoyne, Kezia Burgoyne, Shavelle Goodell-Wilson, Roma Lerner, Keegan Williams); 2, Kamehameha, 4:44.52; 3, Lokahi, 5:02.62; 4, Pukana O Ke Kai, 5:30.85

Boys 18

1, Lokahi, 3:59.12 (Tyler Converse, Caleb Ledesma, Adam Levy, Bryceson Pang, Freddie Pang, Jon Tam); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:09.64; 3, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:12.71; 4, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:15.33; 5, Pukana O Ke Kai, 4:18.10

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1, Lokahi, 4:23.55 (Joseph Akeo, Tyler Converse, Lexy Saena, Cade Tanaka, Erin Tanaka, Jodi Yamane); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:35.69; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:42.72; 4, Pukana O Ke Kai, 4:45.83; 5, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:46.82; 6, Kumulokahi-Elks, 4:47.08; 7, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:50.22; 8, Kaneohe, 4:58.38; 9, Kamehameha, 5:05.61

Women 55

1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 5:10.53 (Lisa Jones, Jeanne Kelly, Aloha Kim, Donna Moore, Beth Seymour, Jaclyn Whelen); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:11.27; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club, 5:20.95; 4, Windward Kai, 5:29.10; 5, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:36.08

Men 55

1, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:26.59 (Scott Aldinger, Tj Barrett, John Climaldi, Brian Goldstein, Ron Gridley, Ted Jung); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:26.81; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 4:31.21; 4, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:38.06

Women 50

1, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:43.24 (Makana Clarke, Gina Letourneur, Nani Manning, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, Jenny Smith); 2, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 5:04.88; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:15.00; 4, Kumulokahi-Elks, 5:24.70; 5, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 5:28.41

Mixed Men and Women 55

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:37.95 (Gail Beckley, Al Cambra, Lisa Kaaekuahiwi, Al Momoa, Paul Mueller, Glin Nelson); 2, Kumulokahi-Elks, 4:49.96; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:50.70; 4, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:51.17; 5, Kamehameha, 4:53.98; 6, Team Olelo, 5:02.38; 7, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 5:02.96; 8, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 5:25.01; 9, Windward Kai, 5:28.31

Men 50

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:09.67 (Ama Amantiad, Chris Baker, Richard Kamikawa, Roel Meneses, Doug Osborn, Moku Sanborn); 2, Kamehameha, 4:18.55; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:19.55; 4, I Mua, 4:23.79; 5, Waikiki Beach Boys, 4:28.36; 6, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:33.96

Women Novice A

1, Kaneohe, 4:44.67 (Tasha-Leigh Allen, Baba Almeida, Ho’ohila Kawelo, Nicole Mijares, Kiana Salis, Emily Walker); 2, Lokahi, 4:45.70; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:56.63; 4, Waikiki Beach Boys, 5:06.54; 5, Kai Poha, 5:07.67; 6, Pukana O Ke Kai, 5:20.18

Men Novice A

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:11.09 (Kai Garner, Blaise Gonzales, Bronson Gonzales, Kekoa Oishi, Keola Rosario, Reuelu Sui); 2, Kaneohe, 4:14.92; 3, Waikiki Beach Boys, 4:27.26; 4, Kumulokahi-Elks, 4:29.23; 5, Team Olelo, 4:36.10

Women Freshmen

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 9:33.94 (Erica Adamczyk, Kahanu Amantiad, Varina Amantiad, Jenna Kiejko, Jacquelyn Reed, Barbara Souki); 2, Haleiwa Outrigger, 9:59.26; 3, Kaneohe, 10:38.21; 4, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 10:43.14; 5, Windward Kai, 10:47.71; 6, Team Olelo, 11:15.86; 7, Kamehameha, 11:37.88

Men Freshmen

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 8:11.60 (Mo Defreitas, Thomas Pule, Solomon Souki, Ramsey Van Blyenburg, Ben Wilkinson, Kevin Wilson); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys, 8:49.93; 3, I Mua, 9:13.52; 4, Lokahi, 9:26.81; 5, Kai Poha, 9:45.12; 6, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 10:30.81

Women Sophomore

1, Lokahi, 9:43.27 (Hannah Daep, Leslie Drechsler, Hannah Gaerlan, Gina Gonce, Sarah Post, Esther Widiasih); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 10:07.16; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 10:13.60; 4, I Mua, 10:58.54; 5, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 11:12.48; 6, Windward Kai, 11:17.79

Men Sophomore

1, Lokahi, 8:35.26 (Devon Gordon, Kuniaki Hirai, Kalama Meyer, Eli Nakahara, Greg Phillipy, Rufus Willett); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 8:35.49; 3, Waikiki Beach Boys, 9:03.56; 4, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 9:13.34; 5, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 9:27.11; 6, I Mua, 9:28.10

Women Senior

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 15:42.57 (Megan Abubo, Tierney Apuakehau, Kelly Godwin, Jen Ignacio, Jackie Reiser, Bree Thuston); 2, Kaneohe, 16:23.64; 3, I Mua, 16:27.95; 4, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 16:35.58; 5, Waikiki Yacht Club, 16:40.47

Men Senior

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 12:25.25 (Mo Defreitas, Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Richard Kamikawa, Thomas Pule, Ben Wilkinson, Glenn Williams); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys, 12:49.42; 3, I Mua, 12:59.97; 4, Lokahi, 13:21.10; 5, Waikiki Yacht Club, 15:07.10

Women 40

1, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:25.31 (Makana Clarke, Nani Manning, Mahina Rapu Caicedo, Michele Rego, Jill Ann Steinke, Tani Waye); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:32.80; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:34.25; 4, Lokahi, 5:01.84; 5, Waikiki Yacht Club, 5:03.76; 6, Windward Kai, 5:06.20; 7, Pukana O Ke Kai, 5:16.27; 8, Kaneohe, 5:42.69

Men 40

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:03.87 (Ama Amantiad, Chris Baker, Ken Capes, Moku Sanborn, Kevin Vallente, Kevin Wilson); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys, 4:07.38; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:12.20; 4, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club, 4:24.09; 5, Team Olelo, 4:25.26; 6, Kumulokahi-Elks, 4:40.20

Women Open Four

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:57.74 (Kahanu Amantiad, Jenna Kiejko, Jacquelyn Reed, Lili Taliulu); 2, Kaneohe, 5:01.19; 3, I Mua, 5:20.91; 4, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 5:34.69; 5, Waikiki Beach Boys, 5:42.82; 6, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 5:43.83; 7, Lokahi, 5:49.40; 8, Kai Poha, 5:49.70; 9, Pukana O Ke Kai, 6:16.75; 10, Kamaha’o Canoe Club, 6:25.60

Men Open Four

1, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:13.63 (Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea, Glenn Williams, Samuel Wirtz); 2, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:21.18; 3, Kaneohe, 4:22.29; 4, I Mua, 4:35.21; 5, Waikiki Beach Boys, 4:36.72; 6, Lahui O Koolauloa, 4:43.05; 7, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:53.23; 8, Lokahi, 5:02.05; 9, Pukana O Ke Kai, 5:21.99

Mixed Men and Women 40

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i, 4:14.83 (Kahele Anderson, Jr., Jason Bellefeuille, Chrystal Haia, Mana Kamakele, April Polite, Myrnz Resep); 2, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:21.77; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:22.74; 4, ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:39.62; 5, Lokahi, 4:39.92; 6, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:49.43; 7, Team Olelo, 4:51.24; 8, I Mua, 5:01.24

Mixed Men And Women