Mountain West football team-by-team outlook: Rivalries should survive in MWC

LAS VEGAS >> Draw lines, draw up new rules, the Mountain West will remain true to itself as a football conference.

Next year, the format of two six-team divisions will be scrapped for one 12-team arrangement. Mountain West teams will have two so-called locked opponents to play each year between 2023 and 2025. The rest of the schedule will be put on shuffle. But that does not mean Hawaii will take down the San Jose State dartboards or stop planting screwdrivers on Fresno State’s Jim Sweeney Field.

As Nevada’s head coach the previous four years, Jay Norvell was immersed against UNLV in the battle for the Fremont Cannon. Now at Colorado State, Norvell learned of the intensity of the CSU-Wyoming rivalry. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl will shake a CSU coach’s hand after a game, but “I don’t buy gas in Fort Collins.”

“I don’t have a single green shirt,” Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs said, referencing the Rams’ colors.

CSU defensive lineman Devin Phillips remembered driving with a friend to eat at McCalister’s Deli in Laramie, Wyo. Phillips forgot the car had a CSU sticker.

At this past week’s Mountain West football media days in Las Vegas, commissioner Craig Thompson spoke of the impact of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, and the shifting landscape of college football. States dictate terms of NILs, creating situations where some players might be able to reap more than student-athletes attending schools in another state.

Schools also are dealing with the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows a player the one-time freedom of playing immediately at another school without establishing a year’s residency. Until recent years, there were restrictions on players transferring between Mountain West schools. Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said he was concerned about a player sharing inside information with his new school.

“If you want to go outside the league, I get it, and we might cross paths,” Anderson said. “But inside the league, it was good to have some lines drawn.”

But Anderson acknowledged the transfer restrictions are unlikely to be reinstated. Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley and Wyoming passer Levi Williams switched schools this offseason, with both sides jokingly referring to it as a trade. UH’s Chevan Cordeiro transferred to conference rival San Jose State. But the Warriors were able to reload, signing two quarterbacks from power-five conferences.

WEST DIVISION

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

>> Head coach: Jeff Tedford

>> 2021 records: 10-3, 6-2 MWC

>> Bulldog story: In 2019, Tedford retired as Fresno State’s head coach because of heart-related concerns. When successor Kalen DeBoer accepted the Washington job in December, the Bulldogs reached out to Tedford, who had regained full health. “It was almost like I never left,” Tedford said. Quarteback Jake Haener, who entered the transfer portal after DeBoer bolted, decided to remain at Fresno. Haener is the league’s most accurate passer (67.1%, with 33 TDs against nine picks). Also staying put are wideout Jalen Cropper (85 catches in 2021), running back Jordan Mims (236 all-purpose yards in theNew Mexico Bowl), and safety Evan Williams.

>> Bulldog to watch: Haener jots notes on tips, suggestions and observations involving football. The notes are labeled by date and topic, then placed in binders. He has a dozen filled binders at his family’s home and another eight in Fresno. One of the entries details a meeting with Tedford when Haener was 9 years old. During a lengthy career, Tedford has coached six quarterbacks who were first-round draft picks. Tedford said Aaron Rodgers, whom he coached for two seasons at Cal, and Haener share many of the same qualities.

HAWAII WARRIORS

>> Head coach: Timmy Chang

>> 2021 records: 6-7, 3-5 MWC (under former coach Todd Graham)

>> Warrior story: Chang, who was a record-setting quarterback in the 2000s, was summoned to help his alma mater emerge from the rubble of key departures and fractured morale. The Warriors have tried to promote unity and build community ties as “Braddahhood” progressed from a hash tag to a mission. Chang will wait until two weeks of training camp are in the books to announce a starting quarterback from among Brayden Schaeger (2-1 as UH starter), transfers Joey Yellen (Pittsburgh) and Cammon Cooper (Washington State) and former walk-on Jake Farrell (three TD passes in spring game).

>> Warrior to watch: Safety Leonard Lee, a walk-on, was the catalyst in complaints about the perceived atmosphere under head coach Todd Graham, who resigned in January. Lee was dismissed from the team after missing consecutive bowl practices. In seeking reinstatement, Lee won a vote from players and participated in a walk-on tryout with other UH students. Lee rejoined, had two interceptions in the spring game and recently was selected by teammates as a leader of the secondary.

NEVADA WOLF PACK

>> Head coach: Ken Wilson

>> 2021 records: 8-5, 5-3 MWC (under Jay Norvell)

>> Wolf Pack story: When Wilson was hired in December following Jay Norvell’s departure, there were 19 players in the transfer portal and 57 on the roster. Wilson quickly hit the recruiting trail … on campus. “We had to recruit our own football team,” Wilson said. Eleven went with Norvell to Colorado State, four in the portal remained with Nevada. Nate Cox, the projected No. 1 quarterback, was arrested on a DUI suspicion in June, and his status is unclear. Wilson, who coached under pistol-offense creator Chris Ault, emphasized the importance of the ground game when running backs Toa Taua and Deonte Lee represented the Pack at the league’s media days.

>> Wolf to watch: Defense is a priority, with Mike Bethea and Kwame Agyeman as co-coordinators, and Wilson’s involvement in calling plays. “Head coach makes the final decision,” the head coach said. Darion Green-Warren, a former 4-star cornerback who was at Michigan for two seasons, is being counted on as a shut-down corner for the reconstructed defense.

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

>> Head coach: Brady Hoke

>> 2021 records: 12-2, 7-2 MWC

>> Aztec story: The Aztecs have their version of the brotherhood. Justus Tavai, who transferred from UH, joins Jonah Tavai on the defensive line. Linebacker Caden McDonald is reunited with younger brother Cooper McDonald, a Washington transfer. And starting cornerback Noah Avinger and running back Lucky Avinger, who is in the rotation, face off in practices. “Being able to play with your brother is a chemistry unmatched by anyone else,” said Caden McDonald, a two-time All-MWC selection. Braxton Burmeister, a grad transfer from Virginia Tech, emerged from spring ball as the No. 1 quarterback.

>> Aztec to watch: Caden McDonald can play on the edge, at both linebacker positions, in coverage, and, to mess with offenses, as a stand-up nose. But he still is trying to master the NIL game. An obvious choice for the double arches, McDonald instead would like to represent his favorite fast-food restaurant. “I like Taco Bell more than anything else,” he said. “I can get enough food for 11 bucks. Three tacos, three chips and cheese, chicken quesadilla, and Baja Blast. That’s my order. It suits me well.”

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

>> Head coach: Brent Brennan

>> 2021 records: 5-7, 3-5 MWC

>> Spartan story: Brennan remains mystified about how the Spartans were unable to connect on deep passes last year, leading to more check-down throws to tight ends and fewer points (20 per game in 2021 from 28.6 in 2020). They also stumbled to 130th in turnover margin. “We didn’t protect the football, and we threw it to the wrong team,” Brennan said. Chevan Cordeiro, who transferred from UH after two seasons as a co-captain, is a dual-threat quarterback. Nevada transfer Elijah Cooks hopes to regain the receiver form he showed in 2019. Defensive tackle Cade Hall, the league’s MVP in 2020, wants a mulligan after a meh season.

>> Spartan to watch: Linebacker Kyle Harmon, who averaged 11.1 tackles per game last year, patterns his football approach after Tom Brady’s. “I try to get nuggets from the greats and study them,” said Harmon, who has followed Brady’s TB12 method of prehab and rehab.

UNLV REBELS

>> Head coach: Marcus Arroyo

>> 2021 records: 2-10, 2-6 MWC

>> Rebel story: This summer, Arroyo and his wife took their daughter to Disneyland. “We went all in with efficiency,” said Arroyo, who bought lightning passes for quicker access. “No huddle at Disney, tempo. We did it all.” After a disappointing 2021, Arroyo would like to transform UNLV into a happier place on Earth. That means Kailua High graduate Cameron Friel, the league’s 2021 Freshman of the Year, or Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey, a former 5-star prospect, seizing the quarterback’s job. It also means wideout Kyle Williams, who slumped after earning national freshman recognition in 2020, has a comeback season. Williams said he has addressed hamstring concerns, and changed his eating habits, cutting out sweets except for cheat days with Skittles.

>> Rebel to watch: On the field, Austin Ajiake is a heat-seeking linebacker. Off the field, he got emotional when he cut his daughter’s umbilical cord, knows all the variations of the “Baby Shark” and “Cocomelon” songs, and dropped to the Oahu sand to propose to his fiancee. “I’ve got two personalities,” Ajiake said. “I know when to turn it on and when to turn it off. Seeing people in different-colored jerseys, it kind of does something to my brain and makes me want to go.”

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

AIR FORCE FALCONS

>> Head coach: Troy Calhoun

>> 2021 records: 10-3, 6-2 MWC

>> Falcon story: The Falcons averaged 38.8 points in winning the final four games of 2021. Since then, their 1-2 punch — quarterback Haaziq Daniels and fullback Brad Roberts — was KO’d from spring training because of knee injuries. After spring drills concluded, the Falcons learned the NCAA’s new rules prevent cut blocks on the perimeter and downfield. “We’ll adjust,” said Calhoun, who coaches the fullbacks in the run-oriented, block-often triple option. Roberts, who insists he will be 100% for camp, ran 77.3% between the tackles in accumulating 1,352 yards.

>> Falcon to watch: TD Blackmon was headed to his freshman game when Maryville (Tenn.) High coaches reassigned him to the varsity team. The promotion also meant switching from running back to linebacker. On offense, Blackmon noted, “my name made sense. I could score touchdowns. Now I play defense, I have to stop people from scoring touchdowns.” TD — short for Thadius Deon — now is the Falcons’ play-calling inside linebacker.

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

>> Head coach: Andy Avalos

>> 2021 records: 7-5, 5-3 MWC

>> Bronco story: In Avalos’ return to his alma mater, the Broncos cobbled their worst record since going 6-5 in 1998 and lowest scoring average (29.2 points) in 24 years. The Broncos hired a full-time nutritionist, created a program that provides multiple meals every day, brought in All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson as a guest speaker, and signed former UH chief of staff Jason Cvercko to oversee recruiting. The Broncos also implemented a sleep plan. Offensive lineman John Ujukwu averages 9 hours a night. Hank Bachmeier is back as starting QB.

>> Bronco to watch: If the 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame and Brock Lesnar snarl were not intimidating enough, defensive tackle Scott Matlock has taken up boxing. Matlock, who made seven of the Broncos’ 28 sacks, also says stuff like: “I like D-line because it’s very violent. … You have to be a little crazy.”

COLORADO STATE RAMS

>> Head coach: Jay Norvell

>> 2021 records: 3-9, 2-6 MWC (under Steve Addazio)

>> Ram story: In a coaching career spanning four decades, Norvell worked under Al Davis, Lou Holtz, Hayden Fry and Todd Graham; earned a reputation as an offensive innovator despite playing on defense in college, and embraced challenges, such as taking over a team he defeated by 41 last year. There are 59 newcomers, including 11 from Nevada, where Norvell spent the last four seasons. With a new staff, Norvell is excluding the coaches from performing in the talent show for rookies “or else we’ll be there all night.” Clay Millen, who was last season’s backup to Nevada QB Carson Strong, is the Rams’ projected No. 1 passer. Safety Jack Howell, son of former NFL defensive back John Howell, and cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, a Cal transfer who signed a scholarship agreement with Hawaii in December, will boost the secondary.

>> Ram to watch: The last two seasons, Tory Horton played slot and wideout in Norvell’s Air Raid offense at Nevada while averaging 6.4 post-catch yards and not committing a penalty. Horton is tall (6-2) and fast (4.44 seconds in the 40).

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

>> Head coach: Danny Gonzales

>> 2021 records: 3-9, 1-7 MWC

>> Lobo story: Whenever Gonzales was frustrated with the state’s restrictions during the pandemic – the Lobos were headquartered in Las Vegas’ boondocks for seven weeks in 2020 and were limited to lifting weights without a spotter — he would go to mentor and defensive coordinator Rocky Long for an unsympathetic ear. “He’ll laugh and say, ‘that’s why you’re the head coach,’” Gonzales said. In January, Gonzales said, the Lobos began their “first normal offseason with zero restrictions in two years.” Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick is among four competing for the quarterback’s job. Center Collin James is the team leader. Gonzales said DJ Wingfield is the Lobos’ most athletic lineman since Byron Bell, who went on to play eight NFL seasons.

>> Lobo to watch: Luke Wysong, a popular wideout, already has been guaranteed a bowl. As part of an NIL deal, Wysong’s No. 15 jersey hangs in Sadie’s restaurant in Albuquerque. Full details are on hush-hush until the official launch, but the “Wysong Meal” will feature a burrito-bowl concoction.

UTAH STATE AGGIES

>> Head coach: Blake Anderson

>> 2021 records: 11-3, 6-2 MWC

>> Aggie story: Anderson said it was about “dusting off” the talent in the Aggies’ drive to the 2021 MW title and bowl victory over Oregon State. But it was more than a dust up Anderson inherited after leaving Arkansas State to take over the 1-5 Aggies, whose 2020 season ended with a boycott. Quarterback Logan Bonner, who also made the move from Arkansas State, led the reboot, throwing for 3,625 yards and 36 touchdowns. The QB room is full and training camp will offer opportunities. But, Anderson said, “if somebody can beat out Logan, good luck to him.”

>> Aggie to watch: Bonner can make all the throws on the passing tree, and is determined in the pocket and on the run. His drive extends to the 1,286-mile commute between his family’s Dallas-area home and USU’s Logan campus. “I have a dog who comes with me on the drive,” Bonner said. “It’s just me and him hanging out, no worries, just cruising.”

WYOMING COWBOYS

>> Head coach: Craig Bohl

>> 2021 records: 7-6, 2-6 MWC

>> Cowboy story: Enjoying the outer-conference experience, the Cowboys were 5-0 against non-league opponents, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory. After the season, co-quarterbacks Levi Williams and Sean Chambers joined running back Xazavian Valladay in the transport portal. From a city 7,200 feet above sea level, Bohl has a close view when he declares, “the sky’s not falling.” Bohl remains true to a smack-’em offense that will rely on blocking tight ends, running back Titus Swen, and Utah State transfer quarterback Andrew Peasley’s play-actions throws.

>> Cowboy to watch: Swen’s plan to get a leg up on the competition was single-leg workouts. “When you’re on the football field, you’re using one leg at a time,” Swen said. “Somebody grabs one leg, you’ve got to know how to move the other without falling over. When I get hit, I’m keeping my balance and moving forward.” Swen said he has not lost a fumble since middle school. “I told myself, ‘if you fumble again, you might as well not play,’” Swen said.