Scoreboard – July 24, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

CAL RIPKEN PSW REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

9u – Kingsburgh, Calif.

Semifinals

Hawaii Kai Select 5, OBRL Mililani Kings1

Mililani Kings finish the tournament with a record of 4-1.

Kingsburg, California 7, Manoa All-Stars 3

Manoa All-Stars finish the tournament with a record of 3-2.

Championship

Kingsburg, California 6, Hawaii Kai Select 4

Hawaii Kai Select finish the tournament with a record of 4-1.

10u – Rohnert Park, Calif.

Semifinals

OBRL Homegrown 4, Laguna, California 0

Championship

OBRL Homegrown 7, Visalia, California 6

OBRL Homegrown finishes the tournament with a record of 6-0 and will represent the Pacific Southwest Region at the Cal Ripken 10u World Series in Vincennes, Ind. starting on Aug. 4

11u – Long Beach, Calif.

Semifinals

Hawaii Kai Dodgers 2, Los Altos, California 1

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 9, Bullard, California 0

Championship

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 8, Hawaii Kai Dodgers 6

Hawaii Kai Fear 808 finish the tournament with a record of 5-0. By winning this regional, Fear 808 earns an automatic berth into next year’s 2023 Cal Ripken 12u/70 World Series. Hawaii Kai Dodgers finish the tournament with a record of 4-1.

12u – Fallon, Nev.

Semifinals

Hawaii Kai Elite 5, River Park, California 2

West Kauai 5, Tulare, California 3

Championship

Hawaii Kai Elite 12, West Kauai 0 (5 inning mercy rule)

Hawaii Kai Elite finish the tournament with a record of 5-0 and will represent the Pacific Southwest Region at the Cal Ripken 12u/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. starting on Aug. 3. West Kauai finish the tournament with a record of 4-1.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Minors (ages 8-10)

State Tournament

At Eddie Tam Field

Saturday

Aiea 7, Waipio 6

Kaneohe 11, Central East Maui 1