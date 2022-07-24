Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 24, 2022 Today Updated 9:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, Championship Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL CAL RIPKEN PSW REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday 9u – Kingsburgh, Calif. Semifinals Hawaii Kai Select 5, OBRL Mililani Kings1 Mililani Kings finish the tournament with a record of 4-1. Kingsburg, California 7, Manoa All-Stars 3 Manoa All-Stars finish the tournament with a record of 3-2. Championship Kingsburg, California 6, Hawaii Kai Select 4 Hawaii Kai Select finish the tournament with a record of 4-1. 10u – Rohnert Park, Calif. Semifinals OBRL Homegrown 4, Laguna, California 0 Championship OBRL Homegrown 7, Visalia, California 6 OBRL Homegrown finishes the tournament with a record of 6-0 and will represent the Pacific Southwest Region at the Cal Ripken 10u World Series in Vincennes, Ind. starting on Aug. 4 11u – Long Beach, Calif. Semifinals Hawaii Kai Dodgers 2, Los Altos, California 1 Hawaii Kai Fear 808 9, Bullard, California 0 Championship Hawaii Kai Fear 808 8, Hawaii Kai Dodgers 6 Hawaii Kai Fear 808 finish the tournament with a record of 5-0. By winning this regional, Fear 808 earns an automatic berth into next year’s 2023 Cal Ripken 12u/70 World Series. Hawaii Kai Dodgers finish the tournament with a record of 4-1. 12u – Fallon, Nev. Semifinals Hawaii Kai Elite 5, River Park, California 2 West Kauai 5, Tulare, California 3 Championship Hawaii Kai Elite 12, West Kauai 0 (5 inning mercy rule) Hawaii Kai Elite finish the tournament with a record of 5-0 and will represent the Pacific Southwest Region at the Cal Ripken 12u/70 World Series in Branson, Mo. starting on Aug. 3. West Kauai finish the tournament with a record of 4-1. LITTLE LEAGUE Minors (ages 8-10) State Tournament At Eddie Tam Field Saturday Aiea 7, Waipio 6 Kaneohe 11, Central East Maui 1 Previous Story Manu O Ke Kai secures fourth straight Hui Wa‘a title