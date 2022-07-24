Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 24, 2022
Jerry Cerny of Kaneohe spotted Kealoha’s BBQ
food truck at the 16th Street Mall in Denver in May. Photo by Jo Cerny.
While on a trip to Italy in May, Honolulu resident Ryan Lau discovered the Shaka Poke Bar in Rome. Photo by Connie Huang.
While waiting for the ferry in Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, Washington, Beth Tarter of Honolulu came across the Aloha Friday Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in April. Photo by Nathan Sult.
