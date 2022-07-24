comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - July 24, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 24, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Jerry Cerny of Kaneohe spotted Kealoha’s BBQ food truck at the 16th Street Mall in Denver in May. Photo by Jo Cerny.

  • While on a trip to Italy in May, Honolulu resident Ryan Lau discovered the Shaka Poke Bar in Rome. Photo by Connie Huang.

  • While waiting for the ferry in Friday Harbor, San Juan Island, Washington, Beth Tarter of Honolulu came across the Aloha Friday Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in April. Photo by Nathan Sult.

