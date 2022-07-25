comscore Off the News: UH-West Oahu renews accreditation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: UH-West Oahu renews accreditation

The University of Hawaii-West Oahu has earned a renewed, eight-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, reflecting its success in educating students, financial management and in “intentionally centering Hawaiian culture and concepts” while serving the community. Read more

