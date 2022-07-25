Off the News: UH-West Oahu renews accreditation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii-West Oahu has earned a renewed, eight-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, reflecting its success in educating students, financial management and in “intentionally centering Hawaiian culture and concepts” while serving the community. The accreditation commission also found UH-West Oahu should improve its student assessments and make plans to maintain enrollment.

The accreditation recognizes UH-West Oahu as an institution operating successfully to give students opportunities, as it has since 1981. The college, with its 3,000 students and 200 employees, is an asset to Oahu and the state of Hawaii.