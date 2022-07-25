Editorial | Off the News Off the News: UH-West Oahu renews accreditation Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii-West Oahu has earned a renewed, eight-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, reflecting its success in educating students, financial management and in “intentionally centering Hawaiian culture and concepts” while serving the community. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii-West Oahu has earned a renewed, eight-year accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, reflecting its success in educating students, financial management and in “intentionally centering Hawaiian culture and concepts” while serving the community. The accreditation commission also found UH-West Oahu should improve its student assessments and make plans to maintain enrollment. The accreditation recognizes UH-West Oahu as an institution operating successfully to give students opportunities, as it has since 1981. The college, with its 3,000 students and 200 employees, is an asset to Oahu and the state of Hawaii. Previous Story Column: Investing in fiber for digital equity