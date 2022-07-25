Column: Increasing number of COVID-19 variants requires continued vigilance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You have probably heard the saying, “We may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us.” Unfortunately, this adage is true, and the situation could be more dangerous than most want to acknowledge, especially for those at risk.

The newest BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant is the most transmissible variant yet, able to evade natural and vaccination immunity. Although positive cases appear to be decreasing on the islands, the New York Times COVID-19 tracker shows that ­Hawaii has had some of the highest daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Researchers originally thought that catching COVID-19 would protect us from further infection; however, the increasing number of variants has proved this wrong. For example, a 250,000-confirmed COVID-19-­positive Virginia study showed that 15% had COVID-19 more than once; some people had the virus as many as four times.

Question: Are there health risks related to increased COVID-19 infections?

Answer: The Virginia study showed that two or more documented COVID-19 infections occurring within six months of their last infection tripled the risk of being hospitalized and doubled the risk of dying.

Long COVID can occur with a single infection. However, the greater the number of COVID-19 infections, the higher the risk for multiple health issues that can have long-term consequences. For example, COVID-19 can negatively affect lung, heart, kidney and digestive health and cause fatigue, depression and neurological problems.

Q: What can we do to stay safe?

A: There are a number of things you can do:

>> To prevent COVID-19 fatigue, modify your expectations. Understand that COVID-19 will be here for some time. That will help you remember to mask up and socially distance. Stay updated with COVID-19 and flu vaccines and boosters, or at least wear masks around others to keep more vulnerable people safe.

>> If you have symptoms that start with a sore throat or resemble a cold, use an at-home COVID-19 test or go to a testing location. The FDA now allows pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that can significantly reduce the severity of COVID-19. Remember, every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a third round of free at-home tests at covid.gov/tests. Also, help others order their tests online.

>> Strengthen your social network: Keep in touch via phone, text message, Zoom or social media. To eat out more safely with friends, order takeout and enjoy a park picnic where you can maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet.

>> To boost the immune system, eating a colorful diet with adequate protein can go a long way. Also, adding a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement can help ensure that you get adequate amounts of important immune system micronutrients.

>> Other factors that improve immune function: adequate sleep, moderate exercise and plenty of laughter.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.