Column: Increasing number of COVID-19 variants requires continued vigilance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Increasing number of COVID-19 variants requires continued vigilance

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

You have probably heard the saying, “We may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us.” Unfortunately, this adage is true, and the situation could be more dangerous than most want to acknowledge, especially for those at risk. Read more

