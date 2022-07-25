Hawaii’s public libraries step up digital offerings
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 18
The Hawaii state libraries have been evolving with the digital age, according to state Librarian Stacey Aldrich, shown at the state’s flagship library on South King Street.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
People watched a livestream during the July 14 unveiling of the TRUE Esports and Tech Lab inside the Waipahu Public Library. The state-of-the-art technology facility, which aims to teach valuable game and software development skills, opens Wednesday.