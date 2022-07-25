comscore Hawaii’s public libraries step up digital offerings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s public libraries step up digital offerings

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 18 The Hawaii state libraries have been evolving with the digital age, according to state Librarian Stacey Aldrich, shown at the state’s flagship library on South King Street.

    The Hawaii state libraries have been evolving with the digital age, according to state Librarian Stacey Aldrich, shown at the state’s flagship library on South King Street.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM People watched a livestream during the July 14 unveiling of the TRUE Esports and Tech Lab inside the Waipahu Public Library. The state-of-the-art technology facility, which aims to teach valuable game and software development skills, opens Wednesday.

    People watched a livestream during the July 14 unveiling of the TRUE Esports and Tech Lab inside the Waipahu Public Library. The state-of-the-art technology facility, which aims to teach valuable game and software development skills, opens Wednesday.

Don’t bother asking state Librarian Stacey Aldrich whether public libraries are becoming obsolete in this digital age. Librarians get asked this a lot. She’s got her rebuttals ready. Read more

