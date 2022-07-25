comscore Housing and crime dominate Honolulu City Council District 6 election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Housing and crime dominate Honolulu City Council District 6 election

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • Chad Wolke

  • Tyler Dos Santos Tam

  • Nalani Jenkins

  • Traci Toguchi

  • Dennis M. Nakasato

  • Chance Naauao-Ota

  • Ikaika Hussey

Crime and housing are top issues for candidates in the crowded field for Honolulu City Council District 6. Read more

