comscore Majority in Hawaii oppose people packing firearms in public, poll finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Majority in Hawaii oppose people packing firearms in public, poll finds

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Most Hawaii residents disagree with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that supports the right to carry a gun in public, while 25% say the state needs stricter firearm regulations, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s latest Hawaii Poll. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – July 15 to 21, 2022

Scroll Up