Lanikai takes care of business, defends OHCRA title
By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Lanikai Canoe Club powered its way around a turn en route to victory in the Men’s Senior Race at Keehi Lagoon on Sunday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lanikai captured the Men’s Sophomore event, one of 18 first-place finishes by the club. The crew included, from left, Nick Foti, Raven Pokini, Aaron Creps, Aaron Norris, Ethan Creps and Alakai Freitas.