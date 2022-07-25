comscore Lanikai takes care of business, defends OHCRA title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lanikai takes care of business, defends OHCRA title

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Lanikai Canoe Club powered its way around a turn en route to victory in the Men’s Senior Race at Keehi Lagoon on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Lanikai Canoe Club powered its way around a turn en route to victory in the Men’s Senior Race at Keehi Lagoon on Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lanikai captured the Men’s Sophomore event, one of 18 first-place finishes by the club. The crew included, from left, Nick Foti, Raven Pokini, Aaron Creps, Aaron Norris, Ethan Creps and Alakai Freitas.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lanikai captured the Men’s Sophomore event, one of 18 first-place finishes by the club. The crew included, from left, Nick Foti, Raven Pokini, Aaron Creps, Aaron Norris, Ethan Creps and Alakai Freitas.

Lanikai’s victory secured an undefeated season for the club, which swept all six official OHCRA regattas this summer. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – July 25, 2022

Scroll Up