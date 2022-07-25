Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 25, 2022 Today Updated 9:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Tuesday No local sporting events scheduled Previous Story Television and radio – July 25, 2022 Next Story Lanikai takes care of business, defends OHCRA title