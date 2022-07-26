Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Pandemic strains hospitals, again Today Updated 6:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For those people who believe — or hope — the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, it just swung around in the side lane to remind us it’s still here. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For those people who believe — or hope — the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, it just swung around in the side lane to remind us it’s still here. The Healthcare Association of Hawaii asked Gov. David Ige for an emergency proclamation to waive state licensing requirements for out-of-state health care workers, so that “traveler” providers can be brought in to help short-staffed hospitals. What would also help? People taking precautions against COVID-19 to stay out of the hospital. We all know what those are. Previous Story Off the News: UH-West Oahu renews accreditation