Off the News: Pandemic strains hospitals, again

For those people who believe — or hope — the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, it just swung around in the side lane to remind us it’s still here. The Healthcare Association of Hawaii asked Gov. David Ige for an emergency proclamation to waive state licensing requirements for out-of-state health care workers, so that “traveler” providers can be brought in to help short-staffed hospitals.

What would also help? People taking precautions against COVID-19 to stay out of the hospital. We all know what those are.