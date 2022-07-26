comscore Editorial: Choose new faces for City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Choose new faces for City Council

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

Oahu is facing a myriad of crossroads issues — from the troubled rail project, to reining in vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods, to meeting housing and homelessness demands, to shoring up core sevices such as parks and police. Read more

