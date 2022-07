Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Host and Uncle’s Ice Cream are back at it again this summer with their newest flavor collaboration: vanilla with dark chocolate toffee macadamia ice cream sandwiches. This treat features creamy vanilla ice cream blended with Hawaiian Host dark chocolate toffee macadamia bits sandwiched between two homemade sugar cookies.

“The classic, buttery toffee is nicely set off by the touch of sea salt and Hawaiian Host’s creamy dark chocolate,” states “Uncle” Paul Logan of Uncle’s Ice Cream. “It pairs so well with our rich vanilla ice cream and old-fashioned sugar cookies; it’s a flavor combination we hope everyone will try while it lasts.”

To learn more, visit unclesicecream.com.

An omakase debut

Coming from Japan to join the Restaurant Suntory team last month, chef Takuya Kanto adds an element of excellence to the restaurant’s restyled sushi counter, Tokiwa, through his selections in the omakase menu now served there. Omakase gives the sushi chef creative freedom by entrusting the selections for the multi-course meal entirely to them.

Kanto’s omakase features seasonal ingredients fresh from Hokkaido, offered for a limited time. One of his signature dishes, toro taku maki (fatty tuna and yellow pickled radish roll), offers diners the chance to taste a unique Sushizen style of preparation.

Sushi counter Tokiwa is now open every day of the week. Call 808-922-5511 or visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Kupu offers conservation in every bite

Kupu, Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, will have a food booth at Jack Johnson’s “All At Once” concerts held at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu on July 29-30.

A unique aspect of Kupu’s menu is the smoked taape dip with lotus root and Okinawan potato chips ($10): Taape, also known as bluestripe snapper — an invasive fish to Hawaii — will be provided by Conservation International Hawaii (CI Hawaii). The smoked taape dip is not only a simple and delicious dish, but it also represents communities coming together to support the sustainable seafood movement in Hawaii.

Concert attendees will receive a coupon for $2 off any item at the Kupu food booth, which will be offering kalua pig bowl with hapa rice ($13), spicy ahi wontons ($13) and smoked taape dip ($10).

All proceeds from food sales at the concert will fund Kupu’s Hookupu Center programs. Most Kupu youth in these programs are ages 16-19, working toward their GED while also getting paid work experience that support their employment readiness.

Visit kupuhawaii.org to learn more.

New buffet experience in waikiki

Get your appetites ready — Makana Lani, the new buffet experience on the second floor of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, offers more than 50 options to choose from. The new eatery opens Saturday, Aug. 6.

Guests can look forward to an endless array of mouthwatering appetizers, entrées, desserts and drinks during its breakfast, brunch and evening buffet experiences, including French toast using local sweet bread and fruits, made-toorder fresh seafood, prime rib, pasta, lechon and much more to craft the perfect plate.

Makana Lani will offer its breakfast buffet 6-11 a.m. Mondays-Fridays. Diners can choose from three options: a continental buffet, the full buffet experience that includes a made-to-order omelet and egg station, or an a la carte menu. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Makana Lani will offer a brunch buffet that includes bottomless Heavenly Mary beverages and dishes like prime rib, fresh seafood and more. Meanwhile, the dinner buffet will include a pasta station, prime rib, as well as a fresh catch featuring seafood favorites like wild-caught salmon, ahi, monchong and more.

Visit makanalanihawaii.com to learn more.