Budget-friendly bentos
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
July 26, 2022
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Oh, snap!
Baked snapper with mayonnaise bento ($5)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Shoyu chicken bento ($5)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Kalbi bento ($7)
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
General manager Bonnie Flemon
