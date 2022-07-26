Inflation-friendly finds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My breathing is as shallow as it is sporadic. Read more

My breathing is as shallow as it is sporadic. I’m lightheaded, as the beads of sweat that start to form on my sweltering forehead converge until their collective weight, now too heavy to bear, finally cascade down my already glistening cheeks. At this point, I can no longer differentiate between the perspiration and the tears.

The only sound I can recognize, as I stand silent and still, is the constant “beep … beep … beep” of an emotionless electrical device that crescendos into a human voice that mercifully snaps me out of my stupor.

“Your total is $167.85,” the cashier says to me after ringing up my weekly groceries.

Yes, it’s getting warmer outside, but I feel the heat most when I’m at the register.

The simple solution would be to stop buying wine, but since I also need wine to cope with inflation, I’ll highlight two thirst-quenching wines to beat the summer heat that won’t beat up your budget.

Gazela, Vinho Verde

Vinho Verde in its white (branco) form is the only style of wine that can come close to overthrowing beer as poke’s favorite dance partner. This is due to a touch of sweetness which contrasts the poke’s salinity, and the slight presence of bubbles — a hallmark of a traditional Vinho Verde — and the way they cleanse the palate and add a textural component to anything crunchy (inamona, limu).

“Vinho Verde,” literally “green wine,” not only refers to the lush countryside of northern Portugal from which it hails, but also the inherent freshness in the bottle. Gazela clocks in at 9% alcohol (most wines range from 12.5%-15%) this is the definition of a “porch pounder” wine to beat inflation and the summer heat. It also is friendly to those watching their figure. At 87 calories a glass, you won’t feel guilty about opening that second bottle. $10/bottle.

Cantine Elvio Tintero, Rosato

Another wine that punches above its weight class, although admittedly, it’s a little harder to find. The lead grape in the blend is the versatile Barbera. In its red form, Barbera is all berry and savory herbs, but in Tintero’s pink iteration these flavors fade to the back while emphasizing their brightness and floral characteristics.

It retains a slight fizz by the unexpected addition of a pinch Moscato (of their Moscato d’Asti I touched on earlier this year), which adds a lively zip on the palate. This refreshingly tart wine is made for the table. Serve ice cold and drink it with traditional food like pizza, or try it with your favorite local grinds off the grill like stuffed uhu with mayonnaise and mushroom. $14/bottle.

Chris Ramelb is an award-winning sommelier, and director of education and restaurant sales manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Watch him on the “Wine & …” podcast, and follow him on Instagram (@masterisksomm).