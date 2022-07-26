Tantalizing truffles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Truffles are synonymous with luxury, and adding freshly shaved truffles to any dish can be considered an elevated dining experience. Truffles, which are part of the funghi family, are often confused with mushrooms and can be a challenge to source, depending on the season (hence, their often-expensive price tag).

Truffles are known for their complex taste and can be described as having an umami, earthy, nutty flavor, but their taste will ultimately depend on the truffle variety. While there are hundreds of truffle varieties — from regions like Italy, France, Tasmania and parts of North America — the majority of truffles can be classified as white truffles or black truffles.

“White truffles are enjoyable, in the sense that they’re easy to appreciate because of their strong smell,” explains Robert Hori, owner of Margotto Hawaii, a recently opened restaurant with a truffle-centric menu. “White truffles are also more expensive. (At Margotto Hawaii) we’re currently featuring the winter black truffles from the Southern Hemisphere — specifically Tasmania — which have a stronger flavor. It’s important to note that all truffles are not born equal, and they’re not all from France or Italy.

“The price of truffles keeps changing because it depends on the harvest,” he adds. “The price for truffles fluctuates through the year, which is why it’s market price (at Margotto).”

Science can explain part of truffle’s allure — to both humans and animals — since they’re known to release pheromones. Traditionally, female pigs were used to hunt for truffles (since they grow underneath the surface), as the animals have a refined sense of smell. However, today, dogs are typically used for truffle hunting, as they’re less likely to eat the truffles once trained.

“Instinctually, we’re drawn to the truffles’ aroma, and the mission at Margotto is to bring out the best of ingredients to really showcase the truffles’ flavor,” Hori says.

When it comes to truffles, you can make your own truffle oil or butter, or use truffles as a shaved garnish by grating them over scrambled eggs, salads, pastas, potatoes or risottos. Truffle fries are extremely popular because truffles enhance the taste of simple comfort foods. The key is to use a simple recipe when adding aromatic truffles, according to Hori.

“When we make sauces, we try not to make them too thick so you can really taste the truffles,” he says. “The dishes at our restaurant are simple, but feature high-quality techniques. You don’t want the flavors to compete with the truffles.”

In Honolulu, more and more restaurants are offering dishes with truffles — beyond truffle fries. Check out the following:

Margotto Hawaii

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) is famous for its truffle-centric menu (Margotto e Baciare opened in Japan about nine years ago and recently expanded its concept to the islands). The eatery features aromatic shavings of seasonal truffles sourced from around the world, and guests can choose from three different coursed menus with the option to add truffles (additional cost based on weight). Truffles are usually shaved on the pasta and meat courses, along with the sunny side-up toast with Waimanalo TKG egg.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

MW Restaurant

The truffle-laden side dishes at MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) are a brand-new addition, according to chef/co-owner Wade Ueoka. Truffle fries ($18) feature a generous portion of shaved black truffles on top, and truffle smashed potato ($18) is designed to accompany some of the meatier dinner entrees.

“I always liked truffled mashed potatoes,” Ueoka says. “Truffle and potatoes always go well together.”

The restaurant’s signature truffle braised shortrib ($60)—served with seared Hudson Valley foie gras, roasted vegetables and potatoes, and truffle sauce—is a longtime customer favorite.

“We make a mushroom duxelles and put that as a topping on the shortrib,” Ueoka explains. “We use winter black truffles for the sauce. You also have the option to add freshly shaved black truffles on top ($20).

“Having a dish with truffles is something you’re not going to cook at home, unless you take the time to cook that extravagantly,” he adds. “Maybe customers aren’t exactly looking for it, but when they see it on the menu, they get excited. I always liked the combination of truffles and soy; I think the flavor combination is a natural one. It’s one of those perfect marriages, which is why we do a truffle-braised shortrib.”

Call 808-955-6505 or visit mwrestaurant.com.

vein at KAKAAKO

Risotto "funghi" ($20) is a customer favorite at vein at KAKAAKO (685 Auahi St.). This dish has been on the menu since the restaurant opened, according to corporate executive chef Dell Valdez.

“Everyone loves our risotto; it features a mushroom medley, Superfino arborio rice and tartufata, white truffle oil and mushroom ‘bacon,’” he says. “People that mindset of relating truffles with luxury.”

Diners can also indulge in the eatery’s truffled goat cheese arancini appetizer ($17), which comprises risotto, truffled goat cheese and Pomodoro.

Call 808-376-4800 or visit veinatkakaako.com.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

Tartufo Fresco, or truffle carbonara, is a hot commodity at Taormina Sicilian Cuisine (227 Lewers St.). The dish features fresh fettuccine with mixed mushrooms and pancetta, and it’s finished with a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles, according to regional executive chef Hiroyuki “Hiro” Mimura.

“We first introduced the truffle carbonara in celebration of our 10th anniversary five years ago, with the desire to bring another Italian specialty to the islands,” he says. “The dish has been a hit ever since. The truffles we feature are from Burgundy, France.

“When we came up with this menu, we know that shaving the truffles tableside would be indulgent and give the dish that special, finishing touch it requires,” he adds. “The fact that we can serve such high-quality products in Hawaii makes it even more of a delicacy. Truffles have an aromatic essence, so this dish is flavorful and unique.”

Taormina’s truffle carbonara is usually offered at market price (typically around $68), but kamaaina can take advantage of a 15% discount during the restaurant’s lunch hours (11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily).

Call 808-926-5050 or visit taorminarestaurant.com.

La Vie

A guest favorite at La Vie (383 Kalaimoku St.) — a modern, fine dining restaurant located on the eighth floor of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach — is the third course of the chef’s tasting menu: Australian black winter truffle. The dish features sweet potato gnocchi, Gruyere fondue and toasted macadamia nuts. The truffled cheese tart—available on the restaurant’s traditional dinner experience where guests can curate their own menus—is another popular option, comprising a petite salade, Manoa honey and toasted walnuts.

Call 808-729-9729 or visit laviewaikiki.com.

La Cucina Ristorante Italiano

This Kakaako-based Italian restaurant (725 Kapiolani Blvd.) is known for its fresh pasta (ravioli, spaghetti, rigatoni, fettuccine and more) and housemade sauces. The biz is especially popular for its gnocchi fresca (handmade dumplings). The gnocchi tartufo, in particular, features truffle gnocchi with homemade Italian sausage (without casing).

Call 808-593-2626 or visit lacucinahawaii.com.