Hawaii News A twist on tofu By Tzu Chi Hawaii July 26, 2022 If you're tired of tofu, this dish provides a fresh take. It's a basic stir-fry, using tomatoes in place of the usual veggie choices, and tomato sauce in place of the usual soy-based coatings. It also has a surprise ingredient: ketchup. The inspiration is a Vietnamese dish, dau sot ca chua, which incorporates deep-fried tofu with a more elaborate tomato sauce (no ketchup). The shortcuts here still leave you with a tasty, intriguing dish. Tofu is a reliable protein source, and this dish proves its versatility as well. Tofu with Tomato Sauce Ingredients: • 1 (20-ounce) block firm tofu • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more as needed • 1 teaspoon minced ginger • 1 large tomato, diced (see note) • 1/2 cup basil leaves • 1-2 drops sesame oil Ingredients for sauce: • 1 cup ketchup • Pinch salt • 3 teaspoons sugar Directions: Cut tofu in cubes; drain well. Combine sauce ingredients; set aside. Heat oil in wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Carefully add tofu and pan-fry until slightly browned. Remove from skillet. Add ginger to wok, adding a little more oil if necessary, and stir-fry until fragrant. Return tofu to wok with tomatoes. Stir in sauce. Cook until tomatoes have softened. Stir in basil leaves. Sprinkle with sesame oil. Serves 4. Note: Some cooks like to remove the tomato skin. To do this, score the skin (make four to six shallow cuts in the skin all around the tomato). Place tomato in a bowl and cover with boiling water. The skin will begin to peel away; you'll be able to pull it oﬀ easily. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including extra oil): 270 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 19 g sugar, 14 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.