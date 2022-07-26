A twist on tofu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re tired of tofu, this dish provides a fresh take. It’s a basic stir-fry, using tomatoes in place of the usual veggie choices, and tomato sauce in place of the usual soy-based coatings. It also has a surprise ingredient: ketchup.

The inspiration is a Vietnamese dish, dau sot ca chua, which incorporates deep-fried tofu with a more elaborate tomato sauce (no ketchup). The shortcuts here still leave you with a tasty, intriguing dish.

Tofu is a reliable protein source, and this dish proves its versatility as well.

Tofu with Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 (20-ounce) block firm tofu

• 2 tablespoons vegetable

oil, plus more as needed

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 1 large tomato, diced (see note)

• 1/2 cup basil leaves

• 1-2 drops sesame oil

Ingredients for sauce:

• 1 cup ketchup

• Pinch salt

• 3 teaspoons sugar

Directions:

Cut tofu in cubes; drain well. Combine sauce ingredients; set aside.

Heat oil in wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Carefully add tofu and pan-fry until slightly browned. Remove from skillet.

Add ginger to wok, adding a little more oil if necessary, and stir-fry until fragrant. Return tofu to wok with tomatoes. Stir in sauce. Cook until tomatoes have softened. Stir in basil leaves. Sprinkle with sesame oil.

Serves 4.

Note:

Some cooks like to remove the tomato skin. To do this, score the skin (make four to six shallow cuts in the skin all around the tomato). Place tomato in a bowl and cover with boiling water. The skin will begin to peel away; you’ll be able to pull it oﬀ easily.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including extra oil): 270 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 19 g sugar, 14 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.