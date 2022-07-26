comscore High inflation is top issue for Hawaii voters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High inflation is top issue for Hawaii voters

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

More than two-thirds of Hawaii voters have altered their household spending due to high inflation, and half want a state gas tax suspension, new Hawaii Poll results suggest. Read more

