Kokua Line: Will they move Rocky the monk seal?

Question: I’m worried about Rocky after the incident. Are they going to relocate her, or worse?

Answer: No. “NOAA Fisheries has no plans to relocate the pair while the pup is nursing, and we do not have any plans to euthanize RH58,” said Stefanie Gutierrez, a spokesperson for the federal agency. The latter is what you meant by “or worse.”

The Hawaiian monk seal RH58, popularly known as Rocky, is expected to nurse her male pup PO8 until the week of Aug. 14, based on past pupping behavior, NOAA Fisheries said Monday on its website, 808ne.ws/sealupdate. After Rocky leaves the weaned pup, “we may relocate him (the pup) to a less populated location, as we have done for the other two seals, Kaimana and Loli‘i, born at Kaimana Beach. In the meantime, please be alert and keep a respectful distance from these amazing endangered animals!”

Multiple readers have expressed concern for the monk seals, two of only about 1,500 left in the world. Mother seals are known to be protective and territorial when it comes to their pups, and signs and volunteers have warned beachgoers to steer clear since the pup was born July 9 at Kaimana Beach.

NOAA Fisheries said Rocky and her pup seem to be doing fine after Sunday’s incident, which the agency described as a “stark reminder to give mother seals and pups space.” That morning, Rocky apparently perceived a swimmer off Kaimana Beach as a threat and charged the woman, who suffered lacerations to her face, back and an arm, officials said; she described the incident as terrifying.

“We wish the swimmer a speedy recovery, and we also urge people to follow guidance from safety and wildlife officials. The best thing you can do when it comes to mother seal interactions is to avoid them. Hawai‘i has so many amazing beaches: Choose to use another area for water activities for the 5 to 7 weeks that monk seal pups nurse,” NOAA Fisheries said on its website.

Rocky and the pup will spend more time in the water and venture farther out as the pup gains strength in the weeks ahead, NOAA Fisheries said. People should stay at least 150 feet away, on land and in the water.

Q: I just received a corrected tax form from my financial adviser, and now I am going to have to file an amended federal income tax return. It’s in my favor, though. Any idea how long this is going to take?

A: It is taking more than 20 weeks to process amended returns, according to the Internal Revenue Serv­ice, regardless of whether they are filed electronically or on paper.

On a related note, we’ve heard from some paper filers who are just now getting refunds on regular tax returns (not amended ones) that they mailed last winter. Here’s an Auwe we received last week:

“I mailed my tax return certified mail to the IRS around Feb. 21, 2022. It did actually take five months for the IRS to review the return and issue a refund via direct deposit. Perhaps I was fortunate to receive such a ‘prompt’ refund because I filed so early. I have filed paper returns for the last 10 years and processing returns has never taken this long. That estimate of six months to process paper returns looks accurate. A very, very small consolation is the payment of 5% interest on any over-payment starting as of July 1.”

Auwe

Everyone notices how many vehicles are on the streets of Honolulu without valid safety and/or registration stickers. What is truly amazing is the number of boat trailers that have neither! — R.Y.

Mahalo

Aloha lives. On July 18, Sue, a local lady now living in San Jose, Calif., helped my husband and me from the plane to the baggage area. She pushed my wheelchair as my husband pulled the oxygen tank and a carry­-on bag. Mahalo to Sue. — L.S.

