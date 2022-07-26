comscore Majority of Hawaii voters think homelessness has increased | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Majority of Hawaii voters think homelessness has increased

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

A majority of Hawaii voters participating in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Poll indicate they have seen no improvement in homelessness in the islands, with 67% saying the problem has gotten worse over the past 12 months. Read more

