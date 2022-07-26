Rainbow Wahine volleyball season tickets on sale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Season tickets for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s 15-match home schedule went on sale Monday.

Tickets are available online at etickethawaii.com or at the Stan Sheriff Center box office.

The Rainbow Wahine open the season with a three-match road trip to play in the Texas A&M Invitational set for Aug. 26-28 in College Station, Texas. They’ll make their home debut at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sept. 1 against Texas State in the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge. UH will also face West Virginia and UCLA that weekend. They’ll take on Southern Cal on Sept. 9 and 10 before entering the Big West season.

Chaminade golf earns academic honors

The Chaminade men’s golf team was one of 25 NCAA Division II teams to be honored with the Gold Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season.

The award is given to schools that finish the academic calendar with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Silverswords posted a GPA of 3.06 during the season, earning the their seventh GCAA Team Academic Award in the past eight seasons.