Column: Maritime security conference in Honolulu
- By Bill Sharp
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Warships participating in RIMPAC are docked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam on July 8. Speakers and panelists at IMSE 2022 will include RIMPAC participants from several nations in the region.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree