Editorial: Best choices in Hawaii legislative races

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All 76 seats of the state Legislature were thrown open this year by reapportionment, the once-a-decade process that redraws voting districts to balance population with representation. Read more

All 76 seats of the state Legislature were thrown open this year by reapportionment, the once-a-decade process that redraws voting districts to balance population with representation.

No opposition emerged for 10 incumbents, however, so they’ll breeze through reelection.

Still, a number of Oahu races have incumbents facing especially spirited competition; here are the Star-Advertisement’s recommendations in some of those races.

STATE SENATE:

District 16 (Aiea-Pearl City-Halawa): Democrat Bennette Misalucha faces a strong challenge from Brandon Elefante, an eight-year City Councilman term-limited from seeking city reelection. Misalucha, elected in 2020, has a lengthy resume of business, community and cultural distinctions. Elefante’s time on the Council showed him to be a team player and a staunch supporter of rail, which would serve his constituents well. As Zoning Committee chairman, he helped broker a needed compromise to rein in illegal vacation rentals. Sierra Club Hawaii has endorsed Elefante, a positive after it was reported that Misalucha and three other senators benefited from a recent fundraiser site-hosted by a lobbyist pushing a dubious energy bill.

The winner faces Republican Patricia Yuki Beekman in the general.

STATE HOUSE:

District 22 (Manoa-Moiliili): Incumbent Dale Kobayashi faces Andrew Takuya Garrett, an energetic challenger who is the state’s deputy director of human resources. Kobayashi did take an admirable stand in questioning the purpose of a House special committee convened to delve, ostensibly, into two state audits but which quickly devolved into a political morass. But Kobayashi has taken eyebrow-raising stances against governmental COVID mandates on testing and vaccinations. Garrett, meanwhile, articulates an understanding of workforce issues; his career includes being former vice president of post-acute care and operations at the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, and he’s active in numerous boards and activities in the Manoa community.

The winner faces Republican Jeffrey H. Imamura in the general.

District 25 (Ala Moana-Kakaako): It’s a rematch as longtime legislator Scott Saiki works to fend off Kim Coco Iwamoto, a civil rights lawyer who came within 167 votes two years ago. Fortunately for Saiki, he was able to use his considerable clout as House speaker to parlay federal funds and help push through several overdue initiatives, including raising the minimum wage to $18 by 2028, $600 million for homes on Hawaiian lands and $200 million for more preschools. The next few years will tell whether or not his advocacy for a new Mauna Kea management authority will help or hurt the state.

The victor faces Republican Rob Novak in the general.

District 26 (Makiki-Punchbowl): Della Au Belatti is challenged by fellow Democrats Valerie C. Wang and Kanzo Nara. Belatti did herself and the public no favors in doggedly pursuing a misguided “investigation” into state auditor Les Kondo. The episode wasted months of legislators’ time and energy that should’ve been devoted to real issues; instead, it came off as a political vendetta against a stubborn state auditor. Belatti’s misstep gives an advantage to Wang, director of sales and account management at Kaiser Permanente. With a business development and “serial entrepreneur” background, Wang moved from California in 2018, and has garnered a resume of community and social-equity involvement; she brings a fresh sensibility to this race.

The victor faces Republican Charlotte Rosecrans in the general.

District 30 (Kalihi-Hickam): Ernesto (Sonny) Ganaden deserves to keep his seat against community advocate Shirley Ann Templo and ex-legislator Romy M. Cachola. With public policy and law degrees, Ganaden represents an emerging generation of leaders who are tuned into socioeconomic disparities, and are trying to improve things from within the system. Though Cachola might have some residual support, Ganaden should win this third rematch between the two. The victor faces Republican P.M. Azinga in the general.

District 34 (Pearl City): It’s a rarity of incumbent vs. incumbent, as redistricting pits two longtime legislators — and friends — against one another. Gregg Takayama has represented this area for more than a decade, but boundary redrawing has thrown Roy Takumi into this same district. Very little differentiates these two steadfast, middle-class Democrats: Their stances align on working-family needs, including minimum wage, kupuna care and more state-funded preschools. Takayama has the edge, having been this area’s recognized representative. Should he prevail, Takayama needs to be more forceful in pushing through a new Oahu jail, with more rehab programs at its core. The winner faces Republican Theodene S. Allen in the general.

District 42 (Kapolei-Ewa Villages-Ho‘opili): The notoriety surrounding incumbent Sharon E. Har over her 2021 DUI arrest is hard to overcome. Har showed ill judgment and lack of accountability in the case, which led to an unusual court dismissal and acquittal. Democratic voters here should lean toward new blood in retired educator Lori Goeas or Anthony Makana Paris, a lawyer/environmental engineer and Kapolei Neighborhood Board chairman. The winner faces Republican Diamond Garcia in the general.

———

TOMORROW: Endorsements in Oahu legislative races with no incumbents.