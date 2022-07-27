comscore Honolulu City Council considering suspending bus fares to increase ridership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council considering suspending bus fares to increase ridership

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

To increase TheBus ridership, the Honolulu City Council is considering suspending public transportation fares for HOLO card users from Aug. 22 to 26. Read more

